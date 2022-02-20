CARNEY, MD—A water main break in the Parkville/Carney area has created traffic woes along Harford Road.

The Maryland State Highway Administration reports that all southbound lanes of Harford Road are currently closed at the I-695 exits.

In addition, the I-695 inner loop ramp to Harford Road (Exit 31) has also been closed due to the rupture.

There has been no ETA on repairs. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo by Travis Saylor from Pexels

The post Southbound Harford Road closed at I-695 due to water main break appeared first on Nottingham MD .