Opinion: The Suns, Knicks Or Warriors Should Sign This NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

J.R. Smith is a two-time NBA Champion, who has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. I believe that the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or Knicks should sign the veteran guard.

The 36-year-old has not played since the 2020 NBA season when he was on the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

I believe that he could still help many NBA teams, and the Knicks, Suns or Warriors should sign him.

Why Those Three Teams?

  • New York Knicks: Smith had some of the best years of his career as a member of the Knicks. In 2013, he helped lead them to one of their best seasons in the last 20-years. He played three and a half seasons in New York, and was also a big fan-favorite. The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-34 record. Right now, the team needs a spark, and Smith would be the perfect veteran (who also has two championship rings) to help inject life back into the franchise.
  • Golden State Warriors: The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and are now back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. In the last seven seasons, they have won three NBA titles and been to the NBA Finals five times. Now that they are back in win-now mode, Smith is the kind of veteran that could help them in limited minutes off of the bench in a playoff series. He has played on loaded teams with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has great expiernce as a role player with other superstars. In addition, he is a shooter (37.3% career shooting from the three-point range) and that is exactly what the Warriors' system does best.
  • Phoenix Suns: The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with a 48-10 record, so they do not need much help. However, they lost in the NBA Finals last season, and there will likely be an even tougher road to the Finals this season. Therefore, Smith could provide them with the kind of spark that could make a real difference in a playoff series. There are times where only one or two plays can determine a team winning a series. He has played in big moments, and could help Chris Paul and Devin Booker get their first championship.

