As we reported at the end of January, Chris Brown is being sued in a $20 million dollar lawsuit, after a woman identified only as Jane Doe claims that the singer drugged and raped her while at a yacht party stationed outside of Diddy's mansion in Miami. Breezy seemed to reply at the time, brushing it off as being an easy target by the media. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [cap emoji]," he wrote. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t."

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO