AC Podcast 558: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra Reviews

Like many of you I am Ultra excited to get my new device. Since I ordered a custom color I know my wait will be long so to pass the time I've been watching as many videos on the S22 series, mostly the Ultra, as there are being released. I don't care for the camera videos too much because most of the images look the same to me on screen. With the announcement of 45 Watt charging though I've found a new category of video, the charging comparison, which has lead to some new discoveries. Like did you know that OnePlus has an 80 Watt charger? Yeah neither did I.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO