AC Podcast 558: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra Reviews

Google Assistant has received a new tweak that allows you to unlink unused devices. The most recent update will make the digital assistant much faster at responding to voice commands. Removing a certain device will also reset it to default factory settings. If you've used a lot of Google devices...
Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
A pair of strange-looking Sony earbuds, dubbed the WF-L900, have been leaked. The earbuds appear to replace the silicone ear tips with doughnut-shaped rings of holes. There are no visible buttons as well, so it's possible the body will support touch controls. Sony's next pair of earbuds might have a...
Presidents Day 2022 is on Monday, Feb. 21, and retailers like Samsung and Walmart already have slashed prices across the board in anticipation of holiday sales. If you look in the right spots, you can find some great deals on smart TVs — especially if you’ve had your eyes on a big-screen model such as the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
Samsung was quite adamant that its Exynos 2200 premium mobile platform, based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, will provide the finest experience for smartphone users. However, a reviewer based in Europe has found Samsung’s SoC to be noticeably worse in terms of GPU performance, at least when it comes to benchmarks.
Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will receive Android software updates for up to four years. This means the phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra (among other models), will be updated through to the Android 16/One UI 8. The Samsung S22 series' launch...
They expect you to use your old one. Just move it over... Sadly, I can't find my new SIM card. Can't guarantee it wasn't just thrown in the box, but I never saw it. T-Mobile is shipping a new one. In the meantime, I'm about to put my old card in, but T-Mobile support site says this:
Mine still has the cancel button with the March 8th date in the invoice... And some orders are getting canceled from what I been reading... Mine better not since I ordered on day 1... Me too. Mine better not get canceled either. I ordered on 9th at 3 pm. Took...
I currently have a Samsung A20. Samsung indicated that this would receive 2 OS upgrades. It started out on Android 9 when released and Android 11 was released last year for the A20. The A20 model I have is the SM-A205U and the phone was for “Metro by Tmobile” but was unlocked and works on Tmobile (which is my provider). So it boots up with the “Metro” logo but works on Tmobile. I don’t know how it was unlocked as I bought it off ebay over a year ago and has worked flawlessly on Tmobile.
There's already reviews out as well as battery tests, and in pretty much all of them the S21 Ultra is outlasting the S22 Ultra in endurance which is disappointing. Seems like the new SoCs are the culprit. Like 0. 1,253. 02-16-2022 07:22 PM. Like 0. 595. 02-16-2022 07:41 PM. Like...
If you're looking for the best messaging app, then Telegram has to be at the top of the list. It lacks some security features compared to Signal, but the developers have taken incredible strides to make your conversations as private as possible, even if you are using your favorite Android phone. This includes preventing people from saving or taking a screenshot of your messages in the app.
If you have recently gotten a Pixel 6/6 Pro, did it come with all the latest patches and updates? Does it have many of the problems being reported by folks who bought theirs a while back?. I just got mine about a week or so ago - ordered from Google....
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 wireless chargers Android Central 2022. On one hand, it's great that Samsung finally upgraded the charging speeds in the Galaxy S22 lineup. But the truth is that wired charging can be a pain, making it important to find the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers. Ditch the wires and keep your fancy, new phone charged up.
The Galaxy S22 has a gorgeous design that builds on last year's S21 series, and you get the absolute latest hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and global 5G connectivity. The 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel is sublime, the new 50MP camera takes amazing photos, and you get four Android OS updates and five years of guaranteed security patches. The battery is smaller than last year, but other than that, the S22 is a standout offering.
Like many of you I am Ultra excited to get my new device. Since I ordered a custom color I know my wait will be long so to pass the time I've been watching as many videos on the S22 series, mostly the Ultra, as there are being released. I don't care for the camera videos too much because most of the images look the same to me on screen. With the announcement of 45 Watt charging though I've found a new category of video, the charging comparison, which has lead to some new discoveries. Like did you know that OnePlus has an 80 Watt charger? Yeah neither did I.
Google is experimenting with a pitch-black dark theme for Search on the desktop web. The darker shade shows up for the search results page, while Google's homepage retains the dark gray color. The test is available only to a small group of users for the time being. Google Search finally...
Comments / 0