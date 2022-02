Talk of Dublin's demise dominated the headlines after Saturday's Division 1 clash at Croke Park, and that will suit James Horan down to the ground. Mayo - so often slow out of the blocks in the National League - have made an unbeaten start to the campaign and join Kerry and Armagh at the summit of the Division 1 table. It is all the more impressive a position, given that they have no home games this year due to McHale Park's pitch renovations.

