GAME LOG: Texas Yet Again Wins in Dominant Fashion 14-2, Sweep Rice to Start Season 3-0

Texas followed up a dominant Friday performance with an even bigger rout on Saturday as they poured it on the Owls, winning 15-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and the Longhorn bats were all over the Rice pitchers as cruised to an easy victory.

On Sunday the Longhorns will trot right hander Tanner Witt out to the mound who will try and follow up two impressive outings from Hansen and Stevens while the offense will try to replicate Saturday's performance.

Pregame

Texas released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

3B Skyler Messinger

RF Dylan Campbell

SS Trey Faltine

DH Murphy Stehly

P Tanner Witt

Top First

Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging

Austin Bulman: Solo home run

Guy Garibay Jr.: Pops out to third

Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Doug Hodo: Popup to center

Eric Kennedy: Bunt single

Ivan Melendez: Walks

Mitchell Daly: Walks

Silas Ardoin: Sac fly, two score

Skyler Messinger: E5

Dylan Campbell: Popup to second

Top Second

Justin Long: Groundout to second

Jack Riedel: Double to left

Antonio Cruz: Strikeout

Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first

Bottom Second

Trey Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Murphy Stehly: Flyout to right

Doug Hodo: Walks

Eric Kennedy: Flyout to left

Top Third

Pierce Gallo: Infield single

Ben Dukes: Sac bunt

Austin Bulman: Flyout to center

Guy Garibay Jr.: Popup to right field

Bottom Third

Ivan Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Mitchell Daly: Hit by pitch

Silas Ardoin: Lineout to right

Skyler Messinger: Single

Dylan Campbell: Infield single

Top Fourth

Drew Woodcox: Single

Justin Long: Flyout to center

Jack Riedel: Walk

Antonio Cruz: Fielders choice

Benjamin Rosengard: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fourth

Trey Faltine: Solo home run

Murphy Stehly: Popup to first

Doug Hodo: Infield single, E5 advances to second

Eric Kennedy: Walks

Reed Gallant (Rice) pitching

Ivan Melendez: 3-run home run

Mitchell Daly: Walks

Silas Ardoin: Walks

Blake Brogdon (Rice) pitching

Skyler Messinger: Flyout to right

Dylan Campbell:Walks

David Shaw (Rice) pitching

Trey Faltine: Strikeout looking

Top Fifth

Pierce Gallo: Single

Ben Dukes: Lineout to center

Austin Bulman: Groundout to pitcher

Guy Garibay Jr.: Walks

Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fifth

Murphy Stehly: Double

Doug Hodo: Popup bunt to first

Eric Kennedy: Walks

Ivan Melendez: Walks

Mitchell Daly: Walks, RBI as Stehly scores

Matthew Linskey (Rice) pitching

Silas Ardoin: E5, run scores

Skyler Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Dylan Campbell: Walks, run scores

Trey Faltine: Walks, run scores

Murphy Stehly: Flyout to left

Top Sixth

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Justin Long: Single

Jack Riedel: Grounds into double play

Antonio Cruz: Groundout to second

Bottom Sixth

Doug Hodo: Double

Eric Kennedy: Walks

Ivan Melendez: Three-run home run (2)

Mitchell Daly: Strikeout

Silas Ardoin: Groundout to third

Austin Todd: Groundout to second

Top Seventh

Daniel Blair (Texas) pitching

Benjamin Rosengard: Flyout to left

Pierce Gallo: Walks

Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging

Austin Bulman: Groundout to shortstop

Bottom Seventh

Dylan Campbell: Infield single

Trey Faltine: Popup to first

Murphy Stehly: Groundout to pitcher

Gavin Kash (PH for Hodo): Hit by pitch

Eric Kennedy: RBI single

Melendez: Groundout to short

Top Eighth

Lebarron Johnson Jr. (Texas) pitching

Guy Garibay Jr.: Strikeout swinging

Drew Woodcox: Groundout to short

Manny Garza (PH for Long): Hit by pitch

Aaron Smigelski (PH for Riedel): Single

Jack Ben-Shoshan (PH for Cruz): Groundout to short

Bottom Eighth

Mitchell Daly: Groundout to first

Kimble Schuessler (PH for Ardoin): Groundout to third

Jack O'Dowd (PH for Messinger): Groundout to first

Top Ninth

Aaron Nixon (Texas) pitching

Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first

Pierce Gallo: Groundout to shortstop

Ben Dukes: Walks

Austin Bulman: Groundout to second

