GAME LOG: Texas Yet Again Wins in Dominant Fashion 14-2, Sweep Rice to Start Season 3-0
Texas followed up a dominant Friday performance with an even bigger rout on Saturday as they poured it on the Owls, winning 15-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and the Longhorn bats were all over the Rice pitchers as cruised to an easy victory.
On Sunday the Longhorns will trot right hander Tanner Witt out to the mound who will try and follow up two impressive outings from Hansen and Stevens while the offense will try to replicate Saturday's performance.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice
Pregame
Texas released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
3B Skyler Messinger
RF Dylan Campbell
SS Trey Faltine
DH Murphy Stehly
P Tanner Witt
Top First
Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging
Austin Bulman: Solo home run
Guy Garibay Jr.: Pops out to third
Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Doug Hodo: Popup to center
Eric Kennedy: Bunt single
Ivan Melendez: Walks
Mitchell Daly: Walks
Silas Ardoin: Sac fly, two score
Skyler Messinger: E5
Dylan Campbell: Popup to second
Top Second
Justin Long: Groundout to second
Jack Riedel: Double to left
Antonio Cruz: Strikeout
Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first
Bottom Second
Trey Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Murphy Stehly: Flyout to right
Doug Hodo: Walks
Eric Kennedy: Flyout to left
Top Third
Pierce Gallo: Infield single
Ben Dukes: Sac bunt
Austin Bulman: Flyout to center
Guy Garibay Jr.: Popup to right field
Bottom Third
Ivan Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Mitchell Daly: Hit by pitch
Silas Ardoin: Lineout to right
Skyler Messinger: Single
Dylan Campbell: Infield single
Top Fourth
Drew Woodcox: Single
Justin Long: Flyout to center
Jack Riedel: Walk
Antonio Cruz: Fielders choice
Benjamin Rosengard: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fourth
Trey Faltine: Solo home run
Murphy Stehly: Popup to first
Doug Hodo: Infield single, E5 advances to second
Eric Kennedy: Walks
Reed Gallant (Rice) pitching
Ivan Melendez: 3-run home run
Mitchell Daly: Walks
Silas Ardoin: Walks
Blake Brogdon (Rice) pitching
Skyler Messinger: Flyout to right
Dylan Campbell:Walks
David Shaw (Rice) pitching
Trey Faltine: Strikeout looking
Top Fifth
Pierce Gallo: Single
Ben Dukes: Lineout to center
Austin Bulman: Groundout to pitcher
Guy Garibay Jr.: Walks
Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fifth
Murphy Stehly: Double
Doug Hodo: Popup bunt to first
Eric Kennedy: Walks
Ivan Melendez: Walks
Mitchell Daly: Walks, RBI as Stehly scores
Matthew Linskey (Rice) pitching
Silas Ardoin: E5, run scores
Skyler Messinger: Strikeout swinging
Dylan Campbell: Walks, run scores
Trey Faltine: Walks, run scores
Murphy Stehly: Flyout to left
Top Sixth
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Justin Long: Single
Jack Riedel: Grounds into double play
Antonio Cruz: Groundout to second
Bottom Sixth
Doug Hodo: Double
Eric Kennedy: Walks
Ivan Melendez: Three-run home run (2)
Mitchell Daly: Strikeout
Silas Ardoin: Groundout to third
Austin Todd: Groundout to second
Top Seventh
Daniel Blair (Texas) pitching
Benjamin Rosengard: Flyout to left
Pierce Gallo: Walks
Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging
Austin Bulman: Groundout to shortstop
Bottom Seventh
Dylan Campbell: Infield single
Trey Faltine: Popup to first
Murphy Stehly: Groundout to pitcher
Gavin Kash (PH for Hodo): Hit by pitch
Eric Kennedy: RBI single
Melendez: Groundout to short
Top Eighth
Lebarron Johnson Jr. (Texas) pitching
Guy Garibay Jr.: Strikeout swinging
Drew Woodcox: Groundout to short
Manny Garza (PH for Long): Hit by pitch
Aaron Smigelski (PH for Riedel): Single
Jack Ben-Shoshan (PH for Cruz): Groundout to short
Bottom Eighth
Mitchell Daly: Groundout to first
Kimble Schuessler (PH for Ardoin): Groundout to third
Jack O'Dowd (PH for Messinger): Groundout to first
Top Ninth
Aaron Nixon (Texas) pitching
Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first
Pierce Gallo: Groundout to shortstop
Ben Dukes: Walks
Austin Bulman: Groundout to second
