Lady Panthers win Area Championship

Angelina Lopez and the United South Lady Panthers will face San Antonio Brennan or Weslaco next. (Danny Zaragoza /Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

State ranked United South broke loose in the second half and never looked back, beating Edinburg 60-42 to claim a Region IV-6A Area Championship in Corpus Christi Friday.

The Lady Panthers move to play the winner of the San Antonio Brennan-Weslaco game in the regional quarterfinals with the time, date and location to be determined later this weekend.

“We played solid at both ends of the floor,” United South head coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. “We preached Lady Panther basketball. We found the hot hand in Penelope Cruz again. Our experience helped us pull away. Coach (John David) Salinas from Edinburg does a great job with what he has. They made it tough for us. We got better today as a team and will enjoy this one.”

Cruz and junior Bridgette Tello, and senior Angie Lopez led the offense. Tello exploded for 18 points while Cruz came off the bench and dropped 15, hitting five 3-pointers to help the Lady Panthers pull away in the second half. Lopez added 10 in the victory.

It took a while for either team to score at the start, but Lopez — who has playoff experience — hit a layup to break the scoring the drought only to have Edinburg come down and drain a triple.

United South (34-4) then went on a 9-0 run to make it a 11-3 ball game. Edinburg hit its second triple of the first quarter as the Lady Panthers led 11-6.

During the second quarter, teams traded baskets. United South was powered by Tello, Deneen Camarillo, Dezerae De La Garza, Cruz and Rebecca Hernandez while Edinburg countered with Kimora Fagan, Lucero Jimenez, Larissa Martinez and Genesis Hall. Fagan had 15 points in the game.

The Lady Panthers held a 26-21 halftime lead but came out firing in the second half, outscoring Edinburg 23-13. Lopez and Tello each had seven points while De La Garza added a pair of baskets and Cruz hit her third triple of the night. United South held a 49-33 after the third quarter.

In the final frame, with the game well in hand, the Lady Panthers’ reserves saw plenty of action.