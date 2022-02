More than 150 agents for NFL Draft prospects are planning to boycott this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis unless COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The decision came after the NFL released a memo announcing strict restrictions against participating prospects that would confine them to a "bubble." In this memo, the NFL stated that prospects would only be allowed one "medical support person" as opposed to their full teams of coaches and trainers. Participants would also be limited to certain Combine venues during their stay and would be disqualified from the event if they were caught violating any policies or venturing from their places of solitary confinement.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO