Jack Wilshere joins Danish club Aarhus until end of season

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a free transfer until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday. Wilshere had been training with Arsenal while he...

www.espn.com

