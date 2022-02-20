ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xEWm_0eK7n9Mq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5YwM_0eK7n9Mq00

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram

2022 might mark the return of the throwback jersey. Michael Rubin , Jay-Z , Meek Mill , Lil Baby and more have purchased Mitchell & Ness .

As per Complex the iconic Philadelphia based brand has a new owner group as of this week. The aforementioned rappers have tapped in with Michael Rubin and his company Fanatics. Michael detailed his enthusiasm in an exclusive statement to the youth culture site. “I’m incredibly excited for Fanatics to partner with this incredible group of innovative owners to build upon the company’s already strong business that has kept the brand culturally relevant for more than 100 years,” the Philadelphia 76ers partner said. “Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia, we looked at Mitchell & Ness as a badge of pride, and I truly believe this legendary brand has no limit.”

Hov also commented on the acquisition saying that he is looking forward to bringing the sports vibes back to the culture. “Fashion is cyclical, but classics are forever. Mitchell & Ness is a true classic,” Jay-Z said. “I was an early adopter of this brand, as well as a part of a departure from athletic wear. I’m proud to play a small role in bringing it back, and in some cases, introducing the authenticity and quality of the Mitchell & Ness brand to a new generation.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

Fanatics plans to grow the business by enabling Mitchell & Ness to leverage its customer database and strong relationships with sports properties. Plans also call raising brand awareness for Mitchell & Ness brand globally, making the brand “even more culturally relevant than it already is,” expanding Mitchell & Ness’ product portfolio, and adding new league, team, college, and entertainment rights. The new owners also plan to expand the distribution of Mitchell & Ness products to new retailers worldwide as well. Sources tell Complex that the purchase price was close to $250 million dollars but the terms have yet to be disclosed.

Photo: @michaelrubin

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Fanatics Partners With Global Icons to Purchase Mitchell & Ness

Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness are two of the top sports apparel retailers in the world, but their fashion styles are completely different. Mitchell & Ness is more of a vintage and streetwear look, while Fanatics resonates with a more casual and jersey style. On Feb. 18, Fanatics announced that it purchased the Philadelphia-founded company. The companies plan to combine their styles. However, Fanatics partnered with a few global icons to have ownership in Mitchell & Ness.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Person
Lil Baby
Complex

Here’s Remy Ma’s Response After Being Asked If She’d Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has no problem with Nicki Minaj, or anybody for that matter. In a new interview with TMZ captured by producer Seleah Simone, Remy shared the sentiment when asked where she’s currently at with Nicki—years after the two last engaged in their subliminal-stacked beef. Specifically, she was asked if she’s “might be looking to possibly reconcile.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside. What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michaelrubin#Mitchell Ness
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Taped Up, Gagged, Robbed in L.A. In Old Interview

“If you’re free tomorrow night, we can meet and discuss price/ FYI, I’ve never been robbed in my life..” – Jay-Z Well, Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison on a murder charge, claims that the above statement from “1-900-Hustler” isn’t completely true. In an old interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Suge alleges that Hov was taped up, gagged, and robbed while in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy