Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.
The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.
Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.
The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.
Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.
