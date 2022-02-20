ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

