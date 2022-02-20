ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These True Crime Books Are Perfect to Read Before Watching These 2022 Mini-Series — Now Up To 20% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 2 days ago
True crime projects have been all the rage within the past decade, leaving fans to wonder after the mini-series “How could someone do this?” You’re left questioning so many things and then you can’t help but want to watch every true crime thing that’s streaming. So far, 2022 is coming up as the year of true crime mini-series, and as a little President’s Day treat, Amazon is selling a lot of the books based on the stories at a discounted rate.

Mini-series like Candy, Inventing Anna , The Dropout, and so on are all based on true stories about actual murderers and scammers in the world. Before television grabbed these stories to show the world, many people wrote bestselling books about the crimes. From actual victims to bystanders, people wrote about the criminals, getting people even more fascinated with the events.

While some of these mini-series have come out already, many are coming out later in the year. So why not read up a bit on the subject before your eyes get glued to the screen? Check out these true crime books that are on sale for President’s Day sale below.

My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress — $17.09, originally $18.99

Inventing Anna has been all over our timelines, with people itching to know more about the Fake Heiress known as Anna Sorokin, or Anna Delvey. One of her victims and former friends Rachel DeLoache Williams spills all the details about how their friendship came to be, her downfall, and who Anna truly was in this bestselling book. Inventing Anna is already out on Netflix.

Buy: My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress $17.09, originally $18.99

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup — $11.45, originally $16.95

Chances are that you’ve heard of Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO of the start-up Theranos. She was once considered a genius, one of the greats in Silicon Valley — only for it to come out that it was all a lie. Hulu will be releasing a mini-series about Holmes starring Amanda Seyfried called The Dropout. If you wanna brush up on the case before watching, then you can’t go wrong with Bad Blood. The Dropout will be released in March. 3, 2022 on Hulu.

Buy: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup $11.45, originally $16.95

Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case — $24.33, originally $28.00

The murder of Betsy Faria rocked the world when it happened back in 2011, especially after it came to light that it was her best friend Pam Hupp who took her life. Renee Zellweger will be starring in a new mini-series based on the murders called The Thing About Pam , but it’d be good to read up on the insane case beforehand with Bone Deep.

The Thing About Pam is set to premiere on NBC on March. 8, 2022.

Buy: Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case $24.33, originally $28.00

Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs — $21.99, originally $26.99

Texas housewife Candy Montgomery was known as the sweet lady in the neighborhood, which made it all the more shocking when it came out that she murdered her friend. Evidence of Love uses exclusive interviews from the families affected and goes more in-depth than anyone thought it could go, which led to a limited series named Candy , starring Jessica Biel.

Candy is set to be released sometime in 2022.

Buy: Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs $21.99, originally $26.99

Before you go, click here to see titles for true crime movies that will leave you wanting more.
