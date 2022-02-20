CHSAA releases state basketball brackets

From Kyiv to Moscow and Washington to Berlin, there was little sign Wednesday that the world was facing anything other than the prospect of Russia launching a new conflict with Ukraine. The Ukrainian government, which until now had been cooler on the likelihood of war, prepared to declare a state...
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
President Biden has now interviewed the three Supreme Court candidates at the top of his list to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger — according to three sources. The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) will deliver the Working Families Party's response to President Biden 's State of the Union address next week. Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker and a member of the so-called Squad on Capitol Hill, is expected criticize Republicans and some Democrats for holding up Biden's social spending and climate package and argue liberals have pushed for the president's agenda, according to a summary of her speech shared with Politico.
Comments / 0