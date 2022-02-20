ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Intel says Russian President Putin has given the order to invade Ukraine

By Joe Hiti
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

﻿The U.S. has reportedly received intelligence that Russian commanders have been given orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, according to a new report.

The report comes from CBS News national security correspondent David Martin who shared the news on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Now, Russian commanders on the ground will make specific plans for how they will maneuver in their sectors of the battlefield, according to Martin.

Martin said that the intelligence indicates "they're doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed."

Martin added that the assault could be similar to the U.S.'s "shock and awe" campaign on the city of Baghdad in 2003. However, he said they will be more focused on knocking out communications with cyber assaults as they make their way to Kyiv.

The orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin come after weeks of back and forth between NATO allies and Russia.

President Joe Biden shared Friday that he was "convinced" Putin had already decided to invade Ukraine despite Moscow denying it would take such actions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News that the U.S. now believes Russia is "moving forward" with plans to invade after weeks of diplomatic talks have failed.

"Everything we're seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward," Blinken said. "We've seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the 'exercises' Russia was engaged in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there."

There are roughly 150,000 Russian troops deployed on Ukraine's three borders with Russia, accompanied by warplanes and other military equipment.

Martin shared that Putin's forces will most likely try and isolate the Ukrainian capital to prevent the government from escaping and becoming a government in exile.

As of now, there has been no movement as Martin said the forces on the ground are getting into position, and Putin is setting himself up for multiple options on how to respond.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
#Ukraine#Russian President#Cbs News#American#Nato#State#Russians
