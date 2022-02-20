Crestview's Howard nabs Athlete of the Week

CRESTVIEW — If Ponte Vedra needs a scouting report on Crestview guard Obian Howard ahead of Tuesday's Sweet 16 matchup, we got y'all covered.

Three-level scorer. High I.Q. Lockdown perimeter defender.

Standing 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds dripping weight, it's the intangibles that guide the most underrated backcourt talent in The Panhandle.

"I just do whatever my team needs to get that dub," said O.B.

O.B. and his 20-8 Dawgs have been getting that dub all season long.

They swept rival Niceville. Went 3-2 against their Fort Walton foes. Laid claim to the District 2-6A tournament.

Winners of five straight and 15 of their last 17, the Bulldogs are the hottest team in the Panhandle. And now they're bound for the Sweet 16, the latest win coming in a 39-37 thriller over Nease at the Dawg Pound to set the stage for Tuesday's road contest at top-seeded Ponte Vedra (24-3) in the Region 1-6A semifinals.

At the forefront of that region quarterfinal win? O.B., of course.

The junior guard scored a game-high 14 points, buried a pair of 3s and added three rebounds and two steals.

"We've been practicing hard all week and we went in with a game plan," O.B. said. "Defense. "Shut down their best (scorer) in No. 12."

That they did. Teekari Tolbert blocked Logan Ryan at the buzzer to force overtime and the Bulldogs finished off the win by allowing just eight points in the final 13 minutes.

"We just want it more," O.B. said.

This group has been playing together since the third grade, ever since O.B.'s dad, Torrian, started an AAU team.

"That chemistry is great," O.B. said. "It's a brotherhood. We all got our own role and we do our jobs."

O.B.'s role has been Crestview's primary scorer, the guard averaging a team-best 12 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.

He's especially shined during the playoffs, O.B. filling up the stat sheet with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in the district title rout of Leon after dropping 15 points, five rebounds, two dimes and two steals in the semifinal against Niceville.

Added up, his postseason averages: 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals.

Fittingly, he's our latest Athlete of the Week.

"I like to be humble, but I always feel like I'm the best player on the floor," O.B. said.

That confidence was instilled early.

"I came out of the womb with a ball in my hands," he quipped.

Having a front row seat to Crestview's 2019 state title as an eighth grader helped add to that passion

"I know that Voisin twins and I played a lot with that group at Twin Hills," O.B. said. "Those guys were football players. They was dogs, scrappy."

As is this year's crew, O.B. hoping the postseason exposure is just the beginning in realizing his future hoop dreams.

"I wanna go D-I," he said. "I got a couple of interests, but no offers yet."

Keep shining in the postseason and that'll change.

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview's Howard nabs Athlete of the Week