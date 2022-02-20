ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Now: San Diego forecast shifts toward cool temps, rain and snow

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now , we look at your San Diego weather forecast, new video from overnight and two stories affecting your bank account.

San Diego weather alert : Expect a big shift in your forecast, with cooler temperatures starting Monday and then more rain and mountain snow close behind.

Major fire at local bank: A Kearny Mesa credit union went up in flames late Saturday, prompting a huge response from local firefighters. We have video from the scene.

Least affordable in the U.S.? San Diego surpassed San Francisco as the least affordable city in the U.S. when you factor in both costs and average wages, a study found. We break it all down.

Plus: The new cost coming to Amazon Prime members, Chargers legend Eric Weddle ‘s next big move and more top stories.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

