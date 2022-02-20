Franklin Institute hosts world premiere of 'Harry Potter' exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Harry Potter is working his magic at the Franklin Institute.

A world premiere exhibit featuring the boy wizard opened this weekend in Philadelphia to sellout crowds.

Visitors of " Harry Potter: The Exhibition " start at a kiosk where they complete a profile and get a bracelet that allows them to participate in immersive activities. They then take an imaginary ride on the Hogwarts Express, get off at Hogwarts Castle and explore the Wizarding World.

Visitors to the Franklin Institute's "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" create a profile at a kiosk before embarking on a tour through the Wizarding World. Photo credit John McDevitt/KYW Newsradio

Movie clips play as they walk through 21 galleries including Hagrid's Hut and the Great Hall. Costumes and props are a big part of the show, and visitors also get to play a game of Quidditch.

12-year-old Sydney Smith of Plymouth Meeting was impressed. "I think the goal is to kind of feel like you are inside the movie instead of it just being looking at stuff," she said.

"Everything is just so cool. There's so much detail they put into everything and I like how they incorporate the exhibit with the actual movie, and they put little clips of the movie in it."

Gryffindor class are robes on display at the Franklin Institute's "Harry Potter: The Exhibition." Photo credit John McDevitt/KYW Newsradio

Up for a game of Quidditch? A broomstick and player's uniform are on display at the Franklin Institute. Photo credit John McDevitt/KYW Newsradio

Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the Franklin Institute, anticipated a major boost to Philadelphia tourism from the Potter exhibit, with presale tickets at record levels.

"Is it going to be great for the Franklin Institute? Absolutely. But it's gonna be great for our cultural institutions hour restaurants, our hotels. We know from our pre-sales that people are coming from everywhere," he said.

"This is going to help Philadelphia on its road to recovery and we are glad to be a part of it."

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" runs through September 18.