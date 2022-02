BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since Antonio Brown has aired his grievances against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended that streak on Monday. Brown posted some imaging — presumably of his injured ankle — along with some choice words for his former employer and his former quarterback. Here’s what Brown wrote in the caption: They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt I came He didn’t throw it imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too Coach...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO