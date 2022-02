Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO