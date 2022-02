Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited return to competitive action this afternoon as he faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.The Serbian, who is reported to be the only member of the men’s top 100 still to be unvaccinated, has not played since his dramatic legal case unfolded and he was deported from Australia. Djokovic broke his silence on the incident last week, claiming he was prepared to miss grand slams in future rather than have a jab. However, such restrictions are not currently in place for Wimbledon and will not impact...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO