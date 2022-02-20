Sun Communities: A Fantastic REIT That Is Still A Little Too Rich For My Blood

Healthpeak Properties continues to grow at a decent pace and the company is, on the whole, fundamentally solid. These days, there are many different ways to play the medical industry. For those bullish the medical space, one interesting opportunity is to buy into REITs that lease their properties out to various medical companies. This provides the advantage that traditional real estate investing offers while simultaneously avoiding the risk that can often come with buying into some of the more volatile medical company is out there. Fortunately for investors, there are a number of players in the space to consider. One fairly large prospect is a company called Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). In recent years, management has done well to grow the company's revenue at a nice clip. Cash flows have been a bit more volatile, but generally robust. The most recent data provided by management shows a company that has taken a significant step higher in terms of revenue. And as a result, shares of the company are trading at levels that should be considered quite lofty. Due to this high price, investors should be careful if they decide to bet on this prospect.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO