Real Estate

Sun Communities: A Fantastic REIT That Is Still A Little Too Rich For My Blood

By Ron Trinh
 2 days ago
Note: This article was written in coordination with Colorado Wealth Management Fund. I believe Sun Communities (SUI) to be one of the absolute best housing REITs. Their vast portfolio generates strong growth and deserves a premium, as such. However, the current valuations across the housing REIT sector tend to be on...

