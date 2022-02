Morristown-Beard bounced back from a Prep semifinal loss to Princeton Day by winning four in a row to put itself in the WIHLMA Championship game. It lost to Hoosac School (N.Y.) but that just means this team has an extra chip on its shoulder. The Lady Crimson boast arguably the strongest and deepest teams in the state. They’ve allowed 22 goals in 17 games with seven shutouts. Six different players have at least 22 points on the season with Jessica Sperling’s 37 leading the way.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO