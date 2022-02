SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman in their 40s were found shot to death in a home on the west side Monday morning. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. According to the San Antonio Police Department, preliminary information leads them to believe it was a murder-suicide. They responded to the home in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue, near West Commerce Street and northwest of Highway 151. When officers arrived, they found the two people dead inside.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO