Mississippi State football's next big event is the spring game with the season still several months away, but it's never too early to start looking ahead. The Bulldogs announced an out-of-conference opponent for the 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon -- the Western Michigan Broncos will travel to Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 7 of next year's season. The meeting will be the first between these two teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO