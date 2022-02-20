Kricker Innovation Hub to host “Transforming Communities: The Power of Entrepreneurship and Recovery”

A monthly series hosting a variety of entrepreneurs, the goal of the Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series is to educate and inspire innovators and inventors alike.

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub will host “Transforming Communities: The Power of Entrepreneurship and Recovery” on Thursday, Feb. 24 as their next session of the Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series.

A monthly series hosting a variety of entrepreneurs, the goal of the Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series is to educate and inspire innovators and inventors alike. This month’s speakers will be Michael Brody-Waite, nationally-acclaimed speaker and author, Amy Pulver, the Executive Director of The Hope Spot, and Dale King, founder of the Portsmouth Spartan Kettlebell Club and Doc Spartan retail store.

The event is focused on entrepreneurship that aids the recovery community through innovation, opportunity, and community building. Brody-Waite, a recovered drug addict, transformed his life and is recognized as an acclaimed TEDx speaker, Inc 500 entrepreneur, a three-time CEO, a leadership coach, and author of “Great Leaders Live Like Drug Addicts: How to Lead Like Your Life Depends on It.” Pulver manages The Hope Spot, a recovery community organization operating in Xenia, OH that works to connect families and individuals suffering from the effects of addiction to community resources. King is a nationally-recognized speaker, entrepreneur, and veteran who owns and operates PSKC CrossFit to help build his community. He also opened Doc Spartan in 2015, appearing on the business pitch competition, Shark Tank shortly after to promote and expand his business. All three speakers will share their stories and journeys throughout their entrepreneurial planning and growth.

“Transforming Communities: The Power of Entrepreneurship and Recovery” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Library’s Flohr Lecture Hall on SSU’s campus. The event is also available to view through livestream on the Kricker Innovation Hub’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. To register for the event, visit www.ssuinnovation.com/events-1.

The Kricker Innovation Hub is a regional leader in entrepreneurship and innovation whose mission is to help businesses and entrepreneurs grow and bring their ideas to tomorrow’s market. To learn more about the services offered by the Kricker Innovation Hub, visit www.ssuinnovation.com.