Sister Wives’ Kody Brown REFUSES to discuss ex Christine on reunion after he ‘disagrees’ with her side of split

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KODY Brown blatantly refused to discuss his ex-wife Christine during the reunion finale after saying he "disagrees" with her opinions.

The Sister Wives' star previously confessed to feeling "angry" towards his ex for choosing to end their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwF86_0eK7jfTZ00
Kody refused to speak about Christine during his interview Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NVbY_0eK7jfTZ00
He recently reported feeling 'angry' about the end of their relationship Credit: TLC

Kody, 53, refused to discuss his former wife Christine, 49, during a heated confessional on Sunday's reunion special.

In a preview clip shared to TLC's Twitter, the reality star shut the interviewer down when she pressed to hear his feelings regarding their divorce.

"We get to a point where it's a great experience, and it's a struggle, great experience, and a struggle.

"And then we end up in Las Vegas after she tells me she hates plural marriage while at the same time she's pretty much telling the whole world how awesome it is," Kody recalled of the end of their relationship.

When the interviewer then mentioned how Christine claimed her ex "holds grudges," he intercepted the conversation to say: "I don't carry grudges."

"No, if somebody says I hold a grudge, they're full of it. They don't know who I am. They don't know me," he ranted.

The interviewer then continued: "She also shared with me that the moment she started saying 'no', and not being the happy Christine that you liked, that you fell in love with, the woman that lifted your burden. That that became a heavy lift for you.

"Is it fair to say that?" she probed.

Kody shot back: "We can sit and say the 'he said, she said' til the cows come home. She's told you things that I fundamentally disagree with. And all I'm doing now is defending myself.

"I'm going to ask you now, Suki, I don't want to talk about Christine anymore," he added, donning a serious expression.

The reality star's solemn shut down followed him opening up about his "angry phase" after learning that his wife of nearly 30 years had decided to leave the family behind.

KODY'S 'ANGER'

During a preview earlier this week, the TLC star confessed that he was "no longer married" to his former partner.

Though he is still in "love" with her, the Sister Wives star revealed: "I don't know what to do."

He added: "I'll take the grief right now for a little while. Just to be out of the anger phase.

"And then just moving on. Have a good life and find happiness."

Kody concluded: "To be honest with you, there's going to be some relief from the rest of the family too."

END OF AN ERA

The reality star is also married to Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, and he is divorced but still spiritually bound to Meri, 51.

After months of split rumors, Christine and Kody ended their marriage back in November 2021.

She released a statement on social media and said: "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MC1nu_0eK7jfTZ00
Kody and Christine announced their split in November Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2so1YC_0eK7jfTZ00
He and his wives found the pandemic to add pressure to their polygamist lifestyle Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXmRt_0eK7jfTZ00
Christine moved back to Utah after their divorce Credit: Instagram

CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

