ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest Milwaukee attendees will see scaled back COVID precautions

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szSEP_0eK7iIGL00

Organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.

WTMJ-AM reports that festival organizers say guests won't need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year.

RELATED: Milwaukee works to increase tourism from Chicago after decline due to pandemic

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin.

Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began. Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September.

SEE MORE: Pitchfork, Summerfest vaccine requirements released ahead of Sept. festivals

Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9. Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rod Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Summerfest#Wtmj Am
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy