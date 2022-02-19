Knights ready for first-round playoff matchup

Estevan Barrientos and St. Augustine will face off with the Geneva School of Boerne in the first round of the TAPPS 5A basketball playoffs Saturday. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

St. Augustine’s season has all come down to this. The No. 7 ranked team in TAPPS 5A will be taking on the Geneva School of Boerne on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs at home and the Knights can’t wait to get on the court.

“I attribute our readiness to the fact that we’ve played some really tough teams,” head coach Rodrigo Romo said Friday.

The Knights enter Saturday’s matchup with a 26-7 record with wins over state-ranked opponents such as TAPPS 6A No. 4 Tomball Concordia Lutheran and UIL 4A No. 7 Somerset and close losses to TAPPS 5A No. 3 Brownsville St. Joseph.

The level of competition will not be a surprise to the Knights and the style of play of Boerne Geneva won’t be either.

“They’re a very good basketball team,” Romo said. “I think we match up well. I think it should be a good game. They’ve got some kids that can play.”

He continued: “They shoot a lot of 3’s, they run the floor really well and they mix up their defenses.”

Boerne Geneva will play anything from man-to-man defense, to a 2-3 zone to a 1-3-1 zone three-quarter court press. There’s not much they won’t do, but it’s also not much the Knights haven’t seen.

The Knights played Nixon earlier this year, and while they fell, they saw a pressure zone defense there. They saw tight man-to-man against Brownsville St. Joseph and met pressure from Laredo LBJ. At this point in the season there is very few any teams could do to another that they haven’t seen. Winning in the playoffs mostly comes down to execution and, more often than not, the Knights have executed this year.

One thing St. Augustine may have to adjust a bit though is its defense while not entirely changing it. The Knights play almost exclusively a 2-3 zone which is a defense that has a particular weakness — shooting.

St. Augustine hasn’t necessarily been destroyed by the 3-ball this year, but what Boerne Geneva does particularly well is shoot from distance. A good shooting team can pull a team out of a 2-3 zone as that type of defense is typically designed to stop inside pressure as opposed to containing 3-point shooting.

The Knights won’t be changing anything they do, but that doesn’t mean they won’t adjust here and there to prevent their weekend opponent from going off from the 3-point line.

“We won’t change too much, we’re pretty good at adjusting game to game,” Romo said. “If we need to change it completely we will. We’ve got a pretty veteran ball club that can adjust on the fly, but we’re not going to change too much, we’ll make some adjustments as we do for any team as we prepare, but not too much.

“We’re comfortable with what we do, but yes, we will stretch out our defense a little bit more.”

What defense the Knights play in the half-court might ultimately not matter though as they generate a ton of scoring and turnovers off of their own three-quarter court press. The thing to watch with that is, if the Knights are hitting a high percentage of shots does it allow them to get into that press more often?

Teams typically don’t pressure if they’re missing shots because they want to get back on defense to prevent outlet passes and fast-break opportunities. But if St. Augustine is hitting shots it is at its best as it loves to create turnovers and easy buckets at the other end.

If the Knights get a few of those early in front of their home crowd a win could be a lot easier to get. Getting to play in front of the home fans is not something Romo is taking for granted.

“The students are excited,” Romo said. “The city’s excited, I’ve gotten phone calls from different coaches around town and I think we’ll see some of them in the stands.

“It’s funny because Octavio (Benavides) said yesterday, ‘Some of my friends are coming from United to watch the game coach,’ and I said, ‘Great.’ And he said, ‘You know, once we get into the playoffs it’s not United, Nixon, Martin — It’s Laredo. And we all root for each other.’ And I think that’s how we feel.”

