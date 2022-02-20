ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Masonic Lodge honors George Washington in front of City Hall

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifXAX_0eK7i36h00
Members of the Laredo Masonic Lodge and other lodges around the state are pictured on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The local lodge helped bring in a gavel and trowel once held by George Washington. (Jorge A. Vela /Laredo Morning Times)

February in Laredo celebrates the first U.S. President George Washington. And the Laredo Masonic Lodge decided to do something extra special this year as it brought actual artifacts held by the first president as they honored his statue Friday.

The Laredo Masonic Lodge worked with various lodges across the state and in Washington, D.C. to get a gavel and trowel held by Washington to the area in a first for the Gateway City. As well, the lodges offered a ceremony in honor of the first president to commemorate him, not only as the first president of the country but as a fellow Masonic brother.

“We have the trowel and gavel that was used at the corner store laying of the United States capital in 1793,” said David Vella, the senior warden of the Masonic Alexandria Lodge #22 which owns the trowel. “It is quite an honor to be here.”

Ruben Bazan III, the junior warden of the Laredo Masonic Lodge #547, was the one in charge of the event. He also worked with the City of Laredo in efforts for them to allow the lodge and other visitors to hold the event locally.

“City Hall gave us the permit to be here, and even though it is public property, we did want to kindly ask them for permission and let them know that we were going to be here and doing this and be getting on the statue,” Bazan said. “We don’t want any officers coming out and (asking), ‘What are you doing?’”

Bazan thanked the interim city manager and his team for allowing the lodge to be outside city hall to commemorate the ceremony. Although no city officials attended the one-hour event, several city employees did show up for the ceremony to see what was happening and also look at the historic artifacts.

Bazan said the locally-made apron put on the Washington statue in downtown Laredo for the ceremony would be taken down and most likely given as a gift to the Texas Grand Lodge.

According to Bazan, even though the Washington Birthday Celebration Association events are in full swing, he does say no coordination between them was done in terms of hosting the artifacts or the event. However, he looks forward to working with the WBCA next year.

“This was completely independent from the WBCA, but we are open to working with them for next year,” Bazan said. “So I am going to approach them to see if they want to do something together.”

Amid the WBCA celebrations, Vella says commemorating the first president is a positive as he laid the building blocks of the United States.

“Washington was a great uniter of people, and I think that this festival is a great uniter of all sorts of people in South Texas,” Vella said. “So this is quite an honor, and we are so glad to be here.”

The artifacts shown have been held from various presidents in the past, and Queen Elizabeth II in the 1980s even used one of the objects during a ceremony. The Masons point this out as ironic, as a British monarch held such object when it was used to fight off monarchies when Washington used it. Nevertheless, even more historic is that one of the objects had never flown via plane, as this marked the first time it had done so and the furthest it has ever traveled.

“For the trowel, it is the every first time that this artifact has flown, and this is the farthest we have ever taken it. We haven’t reunited with the gavel in four years, so before the pandemic,” Vella said. “We are neighbors, but we don’t get together as often as we should, so it is good to see everybody down here in Laredo.”

Vella also said that as their duties are to protect the artifacts, they cannot step away from them at any moment for long periods of time in efforts to protect them for historical preservation.

“We are required in our bylaws to travel three brothers at a time with the trowel at all times,” Vella said. “So there is always a person, and one of us is actually a law enforcement officer so he is armed. And we take it very seriously. This is a super important artifact of American history, so it is quite a responsibility.”

During the ceremony, there were Masons from various parts of the state and even from across the Rio Grande present to witness the event.

“It is the international community that we have here, where we invited every Mason in the area both Nuevo Laredo, Laredo and we got people from Waco, Houston, Austin and people are coming from all over the place to see this ceremony, as it is the first time we’ve done it,” Bazan said. “We are proud to be able to do this and honor him as a Mason, as he was basically the patron saint of Free Masonry in the United States.”

According to Bazan, a Mason is a man who always strives to become a better person both externally and internally, and who focuses on doing good things for the community in efforts to become a better father, son, husband and overall have a better sense of belonging in the community.

“We don’t believe that there are any perfect people out there, so we take good men and make them better, and it's a constant polishing of the soul,” Bazan said.

Although Vella and those in charge of protecting and preserving the security of the gavel will not stay for the remaining WBCA celebrations scheduled for this weekend — they flew out of the city with the artifacts on Saturday morning — they said their stay in Laredo was a pleasant one and was one they will always remember.

“Thank you so much, and we look forward to seeing you in February 2023 when our lodge celebrates the 100th anniversary of the George Washington Masonic Memorial, which the Grand Lodge of Texas contributes money to every year,” Vella said.

jorge.vela@lmtonline.com

956-728-2538

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Trucker creates community hike for Laredo’s slain Marine

The legacy of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza is thriving, and members of the community are not the only ones to know that as some from around the country do too. A man from Springfield, Missouri came to the Laredo area recently and spearheaded a hike in honor of Laredo's fallen Marine, gathering both family and local municipal leaders including City of Rio Bravo Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr., City of Rio Bravo Commissioner Amanda Aguero and other county leaders such as Pct. 1 Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez. The event was spearheaded by the Augustus McCarter - the...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo officials hope binational park project bolsters sister cities’ relationship

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar was briefed Friday with a presentation regarding the ongoing planning for the proposed Binational River Park project that would further bolster the cooperation and relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. The park presentation highlighted multiple goals including the restoration of the ecology of the environment surrounding the river, embracing cultural identity, promoting economic vitality, enhancing safety and being a symbol of binational cooperation and affection. "The journey has begun, and we are ecstatic to engage in the beginning phases of this rewarding project alongside our sister city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas," Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Society
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Austin, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Mayor Saenz broached possibility of border security road with Secretary Mayorkas

Mayor Pete Saenz brought up the possibility of a potential road connecting Eagle Pass to Laredo along the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month. The potential road he discussed would be located around Mines Road (FM 1472) and could also be used specifically as a road to help with border security - or a "virtual wall" as Saenz put it. "This came about as part of my conversation with Secretary (of Homeland Security Alejandro) Mayorkas," Saenz said. "I had the honor of visiting with him and, of course, he asked what the needs were in terms of border...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Webb Co. Elections Office forced to close for holiday by Texas Secretary of State

The Webb County Elections Office has been forced to close for the upcoming holiday. The local elections office stated on Saturday that it was made to close by the Texas Secretary of State after planning to remain open for voters. "The Webb County Elections Office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 for President's Day," the county said in a statement. "The Elections Office had planned to be open with the expectation of increasing voter participation. Unfortunately, the Texas Secretary of State has just...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Binational River Park project design to be presented

Members of the Binational Working Group and Overland Partners on Friday will be presenting the design to the U.S. ambassador Ken Salazar on what has been said to be a historic and one-of-a-kind project that will highlight both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo on a global scale. According to Rio Grande International Study Center Executive Director Tricia Cortez, the Binational River Park project has been in the works since the ambassadors' highlighted the opportunity in December. Members of the working group from both cities have been invested in the project since then. The park is planned to extend through...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Webb County Democratic Party holds ‘Meet the Candidates’ event

The Webb County Democratic Party held a "Meet the Candidates" event on Wednesday night in efforts to highlight the various candidates running for local offices, ranging from the congressional district to the justice of the peace positions. Although not all of the candidates for the individual races attended the event, a representative for each of the seven races at least attended and spoke about their platform, why they should vote for them and in many instances why they are different from the incumbents. The event spotlighted the 18 local Democrats vying for public office. "Each candidate (had)...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
17
Followers
57
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy