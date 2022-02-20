ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 899 new reported cases

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUIQX_0eK7i0SW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With 899 new cases reported, this is the first time since the delta wave began in mid Summer of 2021 that Ohio reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,644,828 +899
Hospitalizations 111,541 +30
ICU admissions 13,131 +5
Deaths* 35,493 N/A
Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300.

One person shot several times near Franklinton

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,594 6.7% 21.1%
In ICU 336 8.3% 26.93%
On ventilator 236 4.82% 70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021 . Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Final day at MVH for Ohio National Guard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday is the last day of the Ohio National Guard’s deployment at the Miami Valley Hospital. According to Premier Health, February 22 is the last day of deployment for members of the Ohio National Guard. “We can’t say thank you enough,” Miami Valley Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Roberto Colon said. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Medical experts still seeing increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and death in unvaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing across the US and right here in the Miami Valley, medical experts are still expressing their concern for unvaccinated patient hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus. Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said their county has seen 500 deaths […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Preble county to build children’s storybook trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble and Champaign Counties will be getting new children’s literacy trails as part of a grant given to five Ohio counties, Governor Mike DeWine said. “Developing an appreciation for reading at a young age is so important for children as they grow, and we are excited to award these grants to […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Delta, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Hospital leaders reporting fewer COVID-19 and flu cases across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals across the Miami Valley are reporting fewer COVID-19 cases and influenza cases, which is something medical experts welcome following a difficult few months battling Omicron COVID-19 hospitalizations. At Miami Valley Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said he and his team are happy to see a decrease in the […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#N A Deaths#Icu
WDTN

Clark County experiencing a 75% drop in COVID-cases

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– Clark County Combined Health District has seen a significant drop in COVID-cases this week but is encouraging residents to not let their guards down regarding safety protocols. “Yes all of us are tired and want to be done but we still need to be sure that we’re protecting those people at […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Gun found in locker at Kettering elementary school

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to an elementary school in Kettering after a student allegedly brought a gun. John F. Kennedy Elementary School Principal Laura Meek was contacted by a parent after the school day because a student told them that they saw a gun in another student’s locker, according to a Kettering […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Kettering Health changes visitation policy due to COVID decrease

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health will be changing its visitation policy due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to Kettering Health, changes to visitation policies will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. Kettering Health said three visitors will now be allowed at a time for some inpatients […]
KETTERING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDTN

Highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hocking Hills remains closed, provides update

LOGAN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hocking Hills State Park is still closed, however, an update on trail conditions was provided in a Facebook post. On February, 14 the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced the temporary closure of the park due to “unsafe trail conditions.” Although the most recent update did not announce the opening of […]
LOGAN, OH
WDTN

Many school districts looking to hire at upcoming job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium (DASEC) will be hosting a Dayton Area Education Job Fair on March 12. According to DASEC, the job fair will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montgomery County Learning Center North at 2251 Timber Lane. DASEC said the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 Dayton businesses awarded microloans through Greater West Dayton Incubator

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater West Dayton Incubator (GWDI) has awarded the first microloans to three Black-owned and woman-owned businesses. According to the University of Dayton (UD), three black-owned and woman-owned businesses have received the first microloans from the GWDI. UD said these microloans will help the businesses with the equipment and marketing they […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy