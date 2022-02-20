Former Webb County jailer allegedly sexually assaulted 2 inmates

Rodriguez (/)

A former correctional officer has been arrested for sexually assaulting two female inmates at the Webb County Jail, according to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hector Rodriguez, 25, was served with arrest warrants on Thursday charging him with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official oppression and two counts of civil rights violation of a person in custody. Rodriguez was released on bond on Friday, according to custody records.

When investigators confronted him with the allegations, Rodriguez claimed that the sex was consensual. He went on to state that one inmate thanked him and gave him a fist pump. But that same inmate provided investigators with details about the assault.

One case was reported at about 9:52 a.m. Jan. 20. A Sheriff’s Office investigator responded to the jail for a report of a sexual assault. A female inmate cried out to jail personnel saying that Rodriguez had sexually assaulted her. When she met with investigators, she began to cry. Asked about what was wrong, she stated she did not want to continue with the case because she would be mistreated by jail personnel, states an arrest affidavit.

Her demeanor changed and added that she wanted to proceed with the case. On Jan. 11, she was being placed in quarantine in the women’s quarters in cell No. 101 due to contracting COVID-19. During the evening hours, she took a shower, changed her clothes and was only wearing jail-issued pants and a bra. She then noticed Rodriguez passing in front of the cell window. She immediately covered herself with a towel. Rodriguez kept passing.

Then, another inmate complained of chest pain because of a pacemaker and wanted to go to the medical department. During this time, the complainant told Rodriguez that she, too, was having chest pain and tingling in her hands, but Rodriguez did nothing about it. On Jan. 12, Rodriguez started his shift and went inside the cell.

He asked the complainant if her chest was still hurting. She answered yes and wanted to be checked out. At about midnight, Rodriguez motioned her through the window to come to the front door. Rodriguez asked her again if her chest was still hurting. She stated yes. She noticed that she closed the door behind her and did not place her in handcuffs.

While they were standing in between cells No. 101 and No. 102, Rodriguez allegedly asked her if her chest was still hurting. She then asked Rodriguez if he was going to take her to medical. Rodriguez just stared at her, according to court documents.

‘You are delicious’

“Ayer te miré sin blusa y estás bien rica (I saw you yesterday without a blouse, and you are delicious),” Rodriguez allegedly told her.

She turned toward the cell door. Rodriguez then asked if she wanted him to check her. She told him no and asked Rodriguez if he could open the cell door. Rodriguez allegedly told her, “Que paso? Te traigo ganas (What’s going on? I’m craving you), the affidavit states.

She kept looking toward the hallway door hoping for someone to come in. But Rodriguez told her that no one was coming. She began to panic. Rodriguez then began touching her breasts under her clothing, authorities said.

“No te me vas a ir (You’re not getting away from me)” and “Te quiero probar ( I want to taste you),” Rodriguez told the inmate, according to court documents.

She thought about pushing and hitting him, but she knew it was her word against his. She clenched her fist to hit him but reconsidered because she would’ve gotten charged with striking Rodriguez, according to court documents.

Asked how Rodriguez had sexually assaulted, the inmate paused for moment, appeared to break down but composed herself. She then stated that Rodriguez started getting closer and told her not to worry about a camera since they were in a “blind spot,” out of camera view.

Rodriguez carried out the alleged abuse since he mentioned it was the last time he would see her because she was going to be moved “upstairs.”

Investigators spoke to Rodriguez and told him he was being accused of sexual assault. Authorities told him that the allegations were similar to a previous case he was being accused of. Confronted with the allegations, Rodriguez stated they were false. Asked about the sexual encounter, Rodriguez stated that it was never forced, states the affidavit.

“I never made them do anything. I didn’t. If that were the case, they would’ve been screaming for help or something, or she would have marks where I forcibly did it, sir, I didn’t,” states the affidavit.

Rodriguez had been accused of lowering the pants of the inmate, but he claimed she lowered them herself, according to court documents. Rodriguez further claimed that the inmate told him “thank you” and gave him a fist pump.

Previous case

The previous case was reported at about 10:50 a.m. Jan. 19. This alleged abuse also occurred between cell No. 101 and No. 102. An inmate stated that Rodriguez asked her if she wanted coffee. Rodriguez then placed the cup of coffee on the floor.

When she bent over, Rodriguez pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her. She recalled that his underwear was black with white stripes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When confronted with the allegations, Rodriguez stated, “It was consensual.” He further claimed that the inmate offered the sex.

Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez resigned amid allegations of “a potential improper relationship” with an inmate.

