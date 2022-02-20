ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player Spotlight: Alexander’s Emiliano Rueda

Alexander’s Emiliano Rueda (Marcus Trevino /Laredo Morning Times)

Laredo Morning Times would like to spotlight our local athletes in their winter and spring sports programs.

This week, it’s Alexander captain and senior defender Emilliano Rueda.

What is your favorite memory from high school?

My favorite memory of high school was when we got to go to a cadaver lab. It not only spiked my interest in medicine, but showed me the importance of the field.

What do you plan to accomplish this year?

I want to keep my GPA at its peak and make sure we win the district championship in soccer.

Plans for my future are …

I want to pursue a biology major in order to go into medical school and become a cardiologist.

In my free time I . . .

Like to play golf with my friends and go to parties where I always meet new people. I also like to read books and watch documentaries of what is going on in hospitals and the medical atmosphere.

How would you like to be remembered at your school?

I would like to be remembered in my school as the exemplary student, who not only got straight A’s but also was the captain of the soccer team that won the first district championship.

What is your favorite class? Why?

My favorite class by far was my magnet health science practicum class. I was given the opportunity to face the problems of hospital workers. It gave me the clear vision of what I want to do.

Who is your favorite athlete? Why?

My favorite athlete of all time is Michael Jordan. He never gave up and always gave it his best.

The most valuable lesson I learned from a coach or teacher . . .

The most valuable lesson I learned from a coach was to never give up for your teammates. It also applies to your friends and family.

My most memorable sporting event in school was . . .

My most memorable moment in a sporting event in school was when we all celebrated our win against Del Rio to pass to the fourth round.

My favorite quote is . . .

“If you quit once, it becomes a habit. Never quit.” - Michael Jordan

