ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

No structural, environmental damage following tanker incident

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEm15_0eK7htW500
The Laredo Fire Department stated that this tractor-trailer hauling a tanker rolled over into a ditch on Friday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Courtesy /Laredo Fire Department)

After several days of monitoring and clearing up the Friday tanker incident, the Laredo Fire Department stated there was no prolonged or structural impact to the area or sewage system on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday night, a tractor hauling a tanker had rolled over into a drainage ditch in north Laredo at the intersection of Del Mar and Springfield Avenue.

There were no injuries reported, nor any spill or leak, but the incident prompted several agencies to address the situation. These include the LFD, Laredo Police Department, Laredo Public Works, E3 Environmental and Orozco Wrecker.

According to LFD public information officer Ricardo Oliva, the tanker was carrying a combustible resin named Naphthalene phenol. As a precaution, the City of Laredo Public Works department filled the ditch with dirt where the tank ruptured and the resin flowed outward.

With the situation presenting both an environmental and safety issue, the dirt in the ditch would stop the flow of resin before leaving the affected area. But as there was no rupture, the dirt remained a precautionary measure.

During the weekend, residents and drivers were restricted from entering the intersection while the cleaning efforts were underway. According to the encyclopedia Britannica, naphthalene has been shown to be carcinogenic, or having the potential to cause cancer.

Ultimately with no crack on the tank, all the resin was extracted without agency staff being exposed to it. He cited that due to the effort by each agency, an environmental Hazmat situation was prevented.

Oliva also reported that — in spite of the weight of both the tank and truck — there was no lasting damage done to the concrete ditch. However, due to the truck being owned by a private company, the sustained damage and costs of servicing the cleanup will be billed to the company and not the city.

cocampo@lmtonline.com

956-728-2567

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Teen drivers in fatal crash were intoxicated

The two teen drivers involved in a car crash that killed one of them and injured several others in September were intoxicated, according to Laredo police. Eric Bryan Heard, 19, was identified as the driver of a Lexus L43. He had a 0.09 blood alcohol concentration. Although a grand jury returned a "no bill" on Feb. 2 on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault, there was sufficient evidence to charge Heard with driving while intoxicated, authorities said. Heard was served with the DWI warrant on Wednesday. The case is still being considered for other possible charges, according...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Accidents
Laredo Morning Times

Water issues continue to affect Laredo residents

On Sunday morning, the City of Laredo responded to the newest boil water notice by giving away two packs of bottled water to affected citizens. The city posted on its social media platforms Friday that six distribution sites would be set up throughout the city starting Sunday morning until supplies lasted. And locals came out to try and get their hands on some water that was safe to drink. "I used to drink from the hose as a child, but now I only ever drink from specific bottled waters," resident Beatriz Aranda said after finding out about the...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

UISD expects water pressure at its facilities to be normal Monday

Although the City of Laredo has yet to rescind its latest boil water notice that has affected most of the city, United Independent School District expects the water pressure at all its facilities to be back to normal Monday. Monday is scheduled to be a staff development day for UISD employees. While the district expects water pressure to be back to normal, it will supply bottled water, soap and hand sanitizer to its schools and facilities that were impacted. In a statement, UISD stated that its food services department will...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Environmental Damage#Public Works Department#Accident#Lfd#Laredo Police Department#Laredo Public Works#E3 Environmental#Encyclopedia
Laredo Morning Times

USBP: Truck driver had 103 migrants in trailer

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly transporting more than 100 migrants, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 15, a concerned citizen called the U.S. Border Patrol to report a possible human smuggling attempt. The concerned citizen stated that a red tractor hauling a white trailer was loaded with multiple migrants. An 18-wheeler matching the description arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint. The driver was identified as Derrick Lamar Patton. During his immigration inspection, a K-9 unit alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection, where authorities would discover 103 migrants inside the trailer. Patton allegedly agreed to provide a post-arrest statement to Homeland Security Investigations special agents. Patton stated he works as a commercial truck driver and was dispatched to Laredo to have his Qualcomm system in his tractor repaired. "Patton denied any knowledge of the (migrants) found in his trailer at the (Border Patrol) checkpoint," states the affidavit. Patton was charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Suspected money smuggler busted at International Bridge 1

A man tried to smuggle more than $30,000 via the pedestrian lane of the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. Modesto Zepeda was arrested and charged with bulk cash smuggling. Zepeda, a U.S. citizen, arrived on Feb. 14 at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge as a pedestrian. He gave a negative declaration for more than $10,000 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Further inspection yielded a bundle of cash inside Zepeda's wallet. Zepeda told CBP officers that the money was his. He stated he had $10,000. CBP officers told...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Suspect purchased 14 firearms making false statements

A man was arrested for making false statements in relation to the purchase of 14 assault rifles and handguns, according to an arrest affidavit. Christian Alexander Lara was charged with making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm. In October, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received information indicating that Lara had purchased multiple firearms from multiple stores in Laredo. An investigation revealed that Lara bought firearms at the following locations:   Kirkpatrick Guns & Ammo: Two Palmetto State Armory, Model PA-15 5.56mm firearms.   Top Gun: One Ruger,...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Meth smuggling attempt halted at local international bridge

A man tried to smuggle more than $830,000 in meth through a Laredo international bridge using a commercial van, according to an arrest affidavit. Francisco Javier Hernandez-Castro, 37, was charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import a controlled substance. The case unfolded on Feb. 11, when Hernandez-Castro arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad displaying Mexican license plates. A secondary inspection of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 42.21 pounds of meth from within the driver side quarter panels of the vehicle. The contraband had an estimated street value...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Penske rental truck used in smuggling attempt

A man used a Penske rental truck to try to smuggle 24 migrants through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, an arrest affidavit states. A Penske truck arrived at about 12:25 p.m. Feb. 14 at the checkpoint on Interstate 35. An X-ray scan on the vehicle revealed anomalies inside the cargo area of the truck. Agents then discovered 24 migrants inside the cargo area. Authorities identified the suspect as Louis A. Everette, a U.S. citizen. Homeland Security Investigations special agents responded to investigate the smuggling attempt. Everette then invoked his right to an attorney. Everette was charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Teen allegedly tried strangling her sister

A teen was arrested for attempting to strangle her sister, according to Laredo police. Joddy Camille Salazar, 17, was charged with assault of a family, household member by impeding breath, circulation and resisting arrest. At about 6:10 p.m. Feb. 14, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 5500 block of Marble Falls Drive. A man reported to police that his daughters were fighting in their rooms. Police identified the daughters as a 19-year-old and Salazar. Police said the sister was in tears and in panic as she tried to explain what had occurred. She stated that Salazar used her hands to apply pressure around her neck. She added that she was punched multiple times in the abdominal area. Salazar then ran down the stairs yelling profanities at her sister. When police tried to detain her, Salazar pulled her arm away to avoid being handcuffed. Eventually, she was taken into custody.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
17
Followers
57
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy