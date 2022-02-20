No structural, environmental damage following tanker incident

The Laredo Fire Department stated that this tractor-trailer hauling a tanker rolled over into a ditch on Friday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Courtesy /Laredo Fire Department)

After several days of monitoring and clearing up the Friday tanker incident, the Laredo Fire Department stated there was no prolonged or structural impact to the area or sewage system on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday night, a tractor hauling a tanker had rolled over into a drainage ditch in north Laredo at the intersection of Del Mar and Springfield Avenue.

There were no injuries reported, nor any spill or leak, but the incident prompted several agencies to address the situation. These include the LFD, Laredo Police Department, Laredo Public Works, E3 Environmental and Orozco Wrecker.

According to LFD public information officer Ricardo Oliva, the tanker was carrying a combustible resin named Naphthalene phenol. As a precaution, the City of Laredo Public Works department filled the ditch with dirt where the tank ruptured and the resin flowed outward.

With the situation presenting both an environmental and safety issue, the dirt in the ditch would stop the flow of resin before leaving the affected area. But as there was no rupture, the dirt remained a precautionary measure.

During the weekend, residents and drivers were restricted from entering the intersection while the cleaning efforts were underway. According to the encyclopedia Britannica, naphthalene has been shown to be carcinogenic, or having the potential to cause cancer.

Ultimately with no crack on the tank, all the resin was extracted without agency staff being exposed to it. He cited that due to the effort by each agency, an environmental Hazmat situation was prevented.

Oliva also reported that — in spite of the weight of both the tank and truck — there was no lasting damage done to the concrete ditch. However, due to the truck being owned by a private company, the sustained damage and costs of servicing the cleanup will be billed to the company and not the city.

cocampo@lmtonline.com

956-728-2567