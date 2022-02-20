ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of avocado import ban was felt in Laredo

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
 2 days ago
Mission Produce hosted a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 for its new mega center in Laredo, Texas. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo /Laredo Morning Times)

After a threat made against a U.S. safety inspector during an inspection in Uruapan, Michoacan, the United States issued a suspension of avocado imports from Mexico last week.

The avocado import suspension took place late Saturday prior to the Super Bowl, and the ban ended on Saturday.

Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.

Mission Produce, West Pak Avocado and a number of cold storage facilities in Laredo all deal in avocados, and the ban certainly threatened them with negative consequences as it occurred.

Despite the impact it may have on Laredo’s avocado trade, a credible threat to a U.S. inspector is no trivial matter. And Laredo Economic Development Director Teclo Garcia said it was the right call to suspend imports until the matters were resolved and the avocado trade could return to its normal operations in both Mexico and the U.S.

In 2020, Laredo moved close to a billion dollars in avocado commodities. In 2021, it moved a billion and saw the opening of one of Mission Produce’s largest avocado facilities. Garcia said the city is currently the No. 2 port for avocado imports in the country. Thus he did have a concern regarding the ban but had hopes it wouldn’t last long.

“I did reach out to our lobbyist — the City of Laredo’s representation in Washington — to impress on them that this is an important issue and that they should begin working in earnest with the congressman and other people in Washington to find a quick resolution to the issue,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, avocados continue to have a strong demand. And in recent months, Laredo embarked on a trade mission to Michoacan to tour avocado facilities while meeting with officials available.

“Avocados are a high priority for us, but we want to make sure that everyone is safe who is going to be in Mexico. That is a high priority here,” he said.

Last year, the Mission Produce facility was built and spans 33 acres with 81,000 sq. ft. of storage space. It houses four giant coolers, 66 refrigerated dock positions, approximately 900 staging and inspection positions and 10 ripening rooms to allow for year-round production and stock. It currently hosts 120 jobs within the facility, which is an increase from the initial plan, Garcia said.

Since then, West Pak has made an agreement with the city to build an $18 million cold storage and produce facility. It would expect to bring in approximately 150 new jobs to start. Meanwhile, Garcia said further interest in opening additional cold storage facilities has been indicated.

“We think this is just the beginning for Laredo regarding avocados, so hopefully we can get this going,” Garcia said.

However, it is unclear how long the U.S. government will uphold the suspension. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated that imports will be suspended until further notice.

According to a CNN report, regardless of how long it lasts, the ban may result in higher prices or supply chain disruptions. They added that within the prior six weeks, Michoacan Avocado producers have exported over 135,000 tons of avocados to the U.S.

In September, Mission Produce CEO Steve Barnard told LMT that approximately 73% of avocado consumption in the U.S. comes from Mexico.

“That percentage might not change, but the volume overall number is going to keep going up,” Barnard said. “This facility is giving us a lot of flexibility; we can bring product here, we can bag it, we can ripen it, we can use it to backfill other facilities.”

cocampo@lmtonline.com

