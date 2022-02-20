Cities, towns lobby Springfield for larger share of state sales taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) joined Capitol Connection to recap the JCAR ruling to suspend Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools, and to preview the fight between state and local governments over the Local Government Distributive Fund, which collects a portion of sales and income taxes in Illinois.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0