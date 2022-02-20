ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Rent across America's biggest cities soared by 20% last year - and the hike was even higher in Miami, Boston and NYC - due to pent-up demand from young people who moved in with their parents during pandemic combined with nationwide housing shortage

By Associated Press, Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rent costs have exploded across the country in the past year as the people who moved back in with their families during the pandemic returned to the limited rental market - sending prices soaring.

An average of a 20 per cent increase across the US's biggest 50 cities has forced many renters to dig deep into their savings, downsize to subpar units or fall behind on payments and risk eviction now that a federal moratorium has ended.

Nowhere was the jump bigger than in the Miami metro area, where the median rent surged to a whopping $2,850, 49.8 percent higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, Boston has nearly overtaken San Francisco as the nation's most expensive rental market with a nearly 27 percent increase.

In New York City, rent prices increased 22.8 percent year-over-year, while Los Angeles saw a bit more subtle 14 percent increase.

Across the 50 largest US metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3 percent from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms.

Experts say many factors are responsible for astronomical rents, including a nationwide housing shortage, extremely low rental vacancies and unrelenting demand as young adults continue to enter the crowded market.

Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, lead author of a recent report from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, said there was a lot of 'pent-up demand' after the initial months of the pandemic, when many young people moved back home with their parents.

Starting last year, as the economy opened up and young people moved out, 'rents really took off,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwW46_0eK7h7fo00
Pictured: top ten US housing markets for rent increases, year-over-year December 2021

Miami renter Krystal Guerra, 32, has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space.

But Guerra said she was fine with the apartment's shortcomings, until a new owner bought the property and told her he was raising the rent from $1,550 to $1,950, a 26 percent increase that Guerra said meant her rent would account for the majority of her take-home pay from the University of Miami.

'I thought that was insane,' said Guerra, who decided to move out.

'Am I supposed to stop paying for everything else I have going on in my life just so I can pay rent? That's unsustainable.'

And Miami renters like Guerra are hardly alone, as rent prices throughout the state of Florida and beyond continue to soar.

Other cities across Florida - Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville - and the Sun Belt destinations of San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, all saw spikes of more than 25 percent during that time period.

Rising rents are an increasing driver of high inflation that has become one of the nation's top economic problems. Labor Department data, which covers existing rents as well as new listings, shows much smaller increases, but these are also picking up.

Rental costs rose 0.5 percent in January from December, the Labor Department said last week. That may seem small, but it was the biggest increase in 20 years, and will likely accelerate.

Economists worry about the impact of rent increases on inflation because the big jumps in new leases feed into the US consumer price index, which is used to measure inflation.

Inflation jumped 7.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the biggest increase in four decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhypS_0eK7h7fo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrROR_0eK7h7fo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBfnI_0eK7h7fo00

While many economists expect that to decrease as pandemic-disrupted supply chains unravel, rising rents could keep inflation high through the end of the year since housing costs make up one-third of the consumer price index.

According to the US Census Bureau, rental vacancy rates during the fourth quarter of 2021 fell to 5.6 percent, the lowest since 1984.

'Without a lot of rental vacancy that landlords are accustomed to having, that gives them some pricing power because they're not sitting on empty units that they need to fill,' said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist.

Meanwhile, the number of homes for sale have been at a record low, contributing to ballooning home prices that have caused many higher-income households to remain renters, further upping demand.

Construction crews are also trying to bounce back from material and labor shortages that at the start of the pandemic made a preexisting shortage of new homes even worse, leaving an estimated shortfall of 5.8 million single-family homes, a 51 percent leap from the end of 2019, Realtor.com said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxItV_0eK7h7fo00
People march through the streets in support of an extension to the rent moratorium witch is to expire at the end of the week, on January 15, 2022 in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uo0ts_0eK7h7fo00
Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her new landlord gave her less than a month's notice that her rent would go up by 26 percent

And potentially compounding all of this is the increasing presence of investors.

A record 18.2 percent of US home purchases in the third quarter of 2021 were made by businesses or institutions, according to Redfin, as investors targeted Atlanta, Phoenix, Miami, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida - popular destinations for people relocating from pricier cities.

Hale said the increasing presence of investors is a factor in rent hikes, but only because they have pricing power due to low vacancies. 'I don't think that's the only driver,' she said.

Most investors aren't tied down by rent control. Only two states, California and Oregon, have statewide rent control laws, while three others - New York, New Jersey and Maryland - have laws allowing local governments to pass rent control ordinances, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.

And laws in some states like Arizona actually restrict local jurisdictions from limiting what landlords can charge tenants.

In Tucson, Arizona, the mayor's office said it has been deluged with calls from residents worried about rent hikes after a California developer recently bought an apartment complex that catered to older people and raised rents by more than 50 percent, forcing out many on fixed incomes.

The rent on a one-bedroom apartment in the complex went from $579 to $880 a month, an increase legal under Arizona state law.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema decried the increases during a recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, saying Arizona's rapidly growing housing costs have been a 'major concern' of hers for years.

Nationally, Hale, the Realtor.com economist, expects rents to continue to rise this year, but at a slower pace, thanks to increased construction.

'Improving supply growth should help create more balance in the market,' said Hale, who forecasts rents to rise 7.1 percent in 2022.

In Miami, Guerra has started packing her belongings ahead of her March move-out date. She spent weeks frantically looking for places in her budget but said she couldn't find anything that wasn't 'either incredibly small, incredibly broken down or an hour away from work and everyone I know.'

Her plan now is to put her things in storage and move in with her boyfriend, even though the timing isn't ideal.

'We didn't want to have the decision of moving in together forced upon us,' Guerra said.

'We wanted it to be something we agreed to, but it's happening before we wanted it to happen.'

