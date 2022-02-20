Two teenagers hurt in gun accident Saturday night in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two young men are recovering after a gun accident Saturday night in Mobile. Mobile Police say a 17-year-old was disassembling a gun when it accidentally went off hitting the 17-year-old in the hand and an 18-year-old in the knee.
Police say the 17-year-old was taken by personal vehicle to Ascension Providence Hospital. According to the Mobile County 911 map he arrived at about 10:15 Saturday night.
Minutes later the 18-year-old victim also arrived by private vehicle at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. The Mobile County 911 map says the 2nd victim arrived at about 10:25 Saturday night. It's not clear where the accident happened.
