ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Canada Freedom Convoy: Nearly 200 arrested as Ottawa police push new charges for protesters

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa, Canada, police announced Sunday morning that so far 191 arrests have been made, warning that a law enforcement operation was continuing downtown to clear out trucks and anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators who have been protesting in the area for weeks. So far, 57 vehicles have been towed and Kent...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers. A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' of up to 50,000 truckers begins to arrive in Ottawa ahead of a weekend of protests against the vaccine requirements to cross the US-Canada border

A huge convoy of up to 50,000 Canadian truck drivers arrived in Ottawa on Friday night ahead of a planned protest this weekend against vaccine mandates for drivers. Since January 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Justin Trudeau
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally

Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. “Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Convoy#Protest#Ottawa Police Service#High Prairie#Canadian
buzzfeednews.com

These Photos Show What The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Has Really Been Like

OTTAWA — For three weeks, Canadians opposed to lockdowns and vaccine mandates have shown the world a new form of protest: occupying a capital city. Hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people have taken part in the so-called Freedom Convoy, which drove across the country and arrived in downtown Ottawa late last month. They haven’t left since.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
AFP

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada's trucker-led protests

Police in Canada moved Friday to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over Covid-19 health rules. Late Friday night, Ottawa police, who pledged the operation would push ahead "until residents and citizens have their city back," were still working to clear the capital's streets. Deployed by the hundreds, police said they made more than 100 arrests and towed about 20 vehicles. No one was seriously hurt, they added, with Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell saying the operation was going as planned but would take time. Some truckers, who had led the protests that kicked off three weeks ago and choked Ottawa's streets with big rigs and demonstators by the hundreds, chose to leave on their own, removing their 18-wheelers from the streets surrounding parliament.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy