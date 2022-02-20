ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack is back! Wilshere finally ends his NINE-MONTH hunt for a new club as 'grateful' former England and Arsenal midfielder joins Danish side Aarhus - but 'will NOT be their highest earner after signing £5k a week deal'

By Sami Mokbel, Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus on a deal until the end of the season, but will reportedly not be his new side's highest earner.

The former England midfielder has spent the season training with Arsenal on a non contract basis.

But he has now agreed a deal to join top flight Danish club Aarhus until the summer with the option to extend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m99YM_0eK7gCbt00
Jack Wilshere has completed to a move to Denmark with Aarhus after being without a club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJRhN_0eK7gCbt00
Wilshere's last action came during an unsuccessful six-month spell at Bournemouth last term

Aarhus posted a teaser on Sunday before making the official announcement, releasing a video of their football director Stig Inge Bjornebye watching a clip of Wilshere's famous goal against Norwich in 2013.

The man himself then appears, saying: 'Signing.' He'll wear the No 10 at his new club.

'I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,' Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.

'I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFfoU_0eK7gCbt00
The Gunners academy product has been training with the first-team to get him ready to play

Aarhus sports director Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: 'He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.

'It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.'

According to The Sun, Wilshere will earn £5,000 a week before bonuses at his new home, meaning that he does not top their wage table.

Their top earner is said to be defender Frederik Tinganger, who banks around £6,7000-per-week.

Captain Patrick Mortensen, meanwhile, takes home £5,7000-a-week, the outlet add.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWJiM_0eK7gCbt00
Wilshere has worked alongside the Gunners' Premier League stars every day since October

The 30-year-old last saw action in the Championship play-off semi-finals in May last year, coming on for nine minutes as a substitute against Brentford to end another difficult six months.

Since then he's been without a club, training alone in parks and running along the roads of leafy Hertfordshire before being welcomed back into the Arsenal fold in October.

Wilshere is a treasured cult hero at Arsenal after rising through the academy to become one of the world's top young talents, pulling-off a masterclass against Barcelona in the Champions League, being selected for a World Cup and shouting 'what do we think of Tottenham' from an open-top bus.

The appreciation is felt on both sides, and Gooners had been hopeful Wilshere's return to London Colney hinted at a permanent comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcVz8_0eK7gCbt00
Wilshere burst onto the scene as a youngster at Arsenal before injuries dashes his big dreams

Instead it appears Wilshere will look to restart his career in Denmark, his first move abroad.

The former England international's final seasons at Arsenal were blighted by injuries before a doomed West Ham switch in 2018, on a £100,000 contract that was eventually ripped-up a year from its completion.

Despite drifting in football's shadows for so long, Wilshere told Sportsmail in January of his concrete belief he can regain his very best level.

'I was in denial,' Wilshere said. 'I did a TV interview in August and was asked about getting a club. I said, 'Yeah, hopefully something in the next week or so'. It just went on and on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEnna_0eK7gCbt00
Wilshere was training by himself in local parks until Arsenal welcomed him back warmly 

'I had depressive, negative thoughts. I would lie in bed until midday, not even sleeping, just arguing with myself. What am I training for? Who am I doing this for? I was lost.'

He continued: 'I always said when I went back to Arsenal that I would make a decision about my next step at the end of January. When you've been out the game, you never know which way it will go.

'But it has convinced me that my playing career isn't over. The manager is top class, and I wouldn't still be training with the first team if I was bringing the standard down or couldn't keep up.

'I can still beat a man, and these are top players. That's a sign, for me, that I can still do it and want to keep doing it.'

