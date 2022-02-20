ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves 2 Leicester 1: Daniel Podence wins Midlands derby in controversial style after VAR check

By Graeme Bryce
 2 days ago

DANIEL PODENCE struck his first Premier League goal since December 2020 as Bruno Lage's Wolves claimed top dog status in the Midlands.

However Lage will have his sights set much higher as he eyes European qualification at least - and Champions' League football is well within his side's grasp on this form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2aBJ_0eK7gBjA00
Wolves inflicted derby defeat on Leicester with a 2-1 win at Molineux Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLRAX_0eK7gBjA00
The result also means Wolves keep in touch with the top four race Credit: Reuters

In a stormy encounter in keeping with conditions, goals from Ruben Neves and Podence made it five league games without a win for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, who had earlier battled back to draw level through Ademola Lookan.

However Podence struck midway through the second half with a sizzler to clock up Wolves 12th win of the season to match last season's tally, as goalie Jose Sa defied Youri Tielemans with a crucial stoppage time save.

Wolves are now seventh in the table but can go level on points with Manchester United if they win their two games in hand and on this form they are realistic contenders for a top four finish.

In contrast, Leicester arrived at Molineux as the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Brendan Rodgers' men had shipped 24 goals in their 11 games on the road this term, conceding in each of their last 18 Premier League away games.

But there was one good luck omen for them to cling to as their last Premier away clean sheet had come 378 days earlier and 18 games ago in a goalless draw… at Molineux!

However any hopes the Foxes had of repeating the feat disappeared within 10 minutes as the home side got off to a dream start.

Leicester will feel they should have been ahead by then but the usually reliable Youri Tielemans fluffed an early chance to seize an early scoring opportunity.

Caglar Soyuncu fired a perfect long ball to Ademola wide on the left and the winger cut the ball back to Tielemans at the edge of the box.

However the Belgian's finish was poor, as he side-footed wide with his right foot to let Wolves off the hook.

How Bruno Lage's men made him pay for his leniency as they broke the deadlock after nine minutes.

Ruben Neves started and finished the move himself as he launched a 40 yard pass to pick out livewire forward Daniel Podence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wt4V_0eK7gBjA00
Ruben Neves opened the scoring after just nine minutes Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JseLn_0eK7gBjA00
Neves' long-range scorcher was his first home goal in a year Credit: Getty

His delivery into the box dropped just behind Raul Jimenez who had his back to goal and decided to lay the ball off.

Neves had continued his run and allowed the ball one bounce before slamming a stunning strike which flew past Kasper Scmeichel into the far corner of the Dane's net from 20 yards.

It was a trademark strike from a master craftsman who has made his name scoring spectacular goals.

Incredibly, 15 of Neves' 23 Wolves goals have come from outside the box - a staggering 65% of them!

Against the side with most of the best defensive stats in the Premier League, Leicester now had it all to do.

But to their credit they set about the job in hand and refused to feel sorry for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2sjl_0eK7gBjA00
Ademola Lookman got an equaliser for Leicester moments before the break Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwEPa_0eK7gBjA00
Lookman was delighted to put Leicester back in the game Credit: AFP

Marc Albrighton aimed a cross towards Patson Daka which skidded by Jose Sa before being hooked clear by Conor Coady.

Then Sa showed why he is statistically the best shot stopper in the Premier League with a couple of handy saves to beat away shots from Tielemans then Daka.

As the pace intensified Rayan Ait-Nouri flashed a shot just wide from a Podence pull-back.

As tempers started to fray Soyuncu, Ait-Nouri and Albrighton were all booked for niggly fouls before things really threatened to boil over.

Ademola Lookman tumbled to the sodden turf and Podence took a pot shot, blasting the ball into the prone winger.

Lookman suddenly sprang to his feet to furiously shove Podence to the floor and ref Craig Pawson carded the pair once order was restored.

That lit the blue touchpaper because Leicester hit back to equalise just before half-time - as Lookman gained a speedy revenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4321hD_0eK7gBjA00
Podence scored the deciding goal in the 66th minute which was cleared by VAR Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vYAL_0eK7gBjA00
Podence, who was man of the match, also netted from outside the box Credit: Getty

However it was Tielemans who pulled the strings with a quite magnificent assist.

His first time pass sliced Wolves rock-solid defence to pieces and opened the back door for Albrighton who centred and Lookman slid in to prod the ball past Sa with his outstretched left boot.

It was the first goal Wolves had conceded in open play for 13 games and it appeared to affect them because Leicester bossed proceedings after the break.

Rodgers Foxes had their tails up and pinned Wolves back, firing off five shots without reply but Sa and his defence stood firm to weather the storm in every sense.

Bruno Lage had seen enough and sent on Hwang Hee-Chan for Moutinho as he went for broke,

Tielemans had the best opening of the half but curled a left-footer just over before Wolves stunned their opponents by scoring with their first attack of the half.

In keeping with this brilliant derby it took a cracker to settle it.

for breaking news, transfer gossip and must-read stories

Ait-Nouri drove at the Foxes defence and the ball broke to Leander Dendoncker who swept it across to Daniel Podence.

The little forward rifled a low shot which flew by Schmeichel and found the far corner of the net from 20 yards.

It was a sensational finish as Podence celebrated his first Premier goal of the season - 30 matches after his last ione against Chelsea in December 2020.

Schmeichel protested Jimenez was in an offside position obscuring his view but VAR disagreed and Wolves celebrated again as the goal stood.

Rodgers sent on James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho and Maddison rattled off three attempts on goal which had home fans nervously clock-watching at the end.

But there was to be no dramatic late comeback as Wolves iron defence refused to buckle.

Shropshire Star

Wolves 2 Leicester 1 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 8 Sa made a couple good saves and marshalled his box well. He was most impressive in the air, where he aggressively claimed several crosses. Kilman was not quite at his best, compared to his high standards, but still dug in with his team-mates in the closing stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
