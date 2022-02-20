Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Marco Reus nets twice to earn Marco Rose victory over his former club, as his side bounce back from Rangers defeat to move six points behind Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus played a part in five goals as his side hammered his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich.

Reus, who switched from Gladbach to Dortmund just over a decade ago for 17 million euros, scored two goals and provided three assists. But he opted not to take a penalty his side were awarded in added time, with Emre Can stepping up and converting to complete the drubbing.

The victory saw Dortmund stay six points behind Bayern after the champions beat Greuther Fuerth 4-1 at home earlier in the day.

It also soothed the pain of two humbling recent home defeats for Dortmund: Thursday's 4-2 reverse to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Reus, 32, opened the scoring in the 26th minute by pouncing on the rebound after Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer had parried a shot from Donyell Malen.

Reus returned the favour six minutes later, playing a one-two with Dutchman Malen, who powered a shot through the grasp of Sommer to double Dortmund's advantage.

Gladbach almost pulled a goal back in the second half when Jonas Hofmann hit the angle of the post and crossbar.

But it was Dortmund who struck next to put the result beyond doubt, Reus teeing up Marius Wolf to score in the 70th minute, two minutes after he had come off the bench.

The captain added his third assist of the game four minutes later as Youssoufa-Moukoko, another substitute, netted Dortmund's fourth.

Reus then got back among the goals by smashing the ball in after a long punt from defender Mats Hummels, before Can completed Gladbach's humiliation from the spot after Wolf was felled in the box.

