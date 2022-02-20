ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'They dream of that at GB News…': BBC's Nick Robinson faces backlash after sneering remark about fledgling channel's viewing figures - as veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart is among those to hit back

By Stephen Wynn-davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart has hit back at the BBC's Nick Robinson after he made a sneering remark about GB News' viewing figures.

In an interview with the creator of the online channel Big Jet TV, which amassed 238,000 viewers while filming planes landing in the high winds at Heathrow Airport on Friday, Mr Robinson said 'they dream of that at GB News'.

The comment sparked a backlash on social media, with veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart, who is also a presenter on GB News, calling it 'rather childish'.

The Daily Mirror's Rachel Wearmouth said it was a 'really unattractive attitude. Arrogant, even.'

And on Saturday evening, GB News presenter Mark Dolan called it a 'snooty remark', adding: 'these pampered BBC stars and their management haven't got a clue about the real world and the very country in which they live.'

In total, more than five million people tuned into Big Jet TV's footage on Friday.

According to Barb (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board), GB News was watched by 2.2million people in the four weeks to January 2. This compared to 15.9million for BBC and 10.9million for Sky News, Press Gazette reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFRJE_0eK7g2rs00
During an interview with Big Jet TV's Mr Dyer, Nick Robinson said GB News would 'dream' of reaching the 238,000 viewers the online channel brought in at one point on Friday

Mr Robinson was interviewing Jerry Dyer, the founder and host of Big Jet TV, an online channel which provides live coverage of planes landing at airports, on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday morning when he made the comment.

The channel went viral on Friday as it began live-streaming jets struggling to land at Heathrow during Storm Eunice.

Mr Dyer pointed out that the channel reached 238,000 live viewers at one point, to which Mr Robinson responded: 'They dream of that at GB News, I’ll tell you that. It was an extraordinary number of people watching.'

Colin Brazier, another GB News presenter, responded to the comment on Twitter, saying: 'Every one of our viewers and, increasingly, listeners - is there because we've earned their interest, loyalty and custom. Our wages are paid, not by a broadcasting poll tax, but through the exercise of choice. Every sneer will cost you dear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVmvi_0eK7g2rs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOOX3_0eK7g2rs00
Veteran broadcaster Alastair Stewart, who is also a presenter on GB News called Nick Robinson's comment 'rather childish'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uASlf_0eK7g2rs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lJXY_0eK7g2rs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COYau_0eK7g2rs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPrZc_0eK7g2rs00

On Saturday evening, Mr Dolan began his show by referring to Mr Robinson's comment, adding: 'It's telling that Robinson, this BBC lifer, on a cool £270,000 a year, all paid for by you and me, should seek to have a bit of a dig at a smaller outfit, not even a year old, which seeks to provide you with a voice and provide a hopefully refreshing, balanced take on the day’s news.

'It's my experience after two decades in broadcasting, that these pampered BBC stars and their management haven't got a clue about the real world and the very country in which they live.

'These characters can laugh at us all they like, but they don't have to worry about ratings, ad revenue and fulfilling the expectations of investors. Because they have a plum job for life, all financed and by a public tax - the license fee.'

Twitter user Gordon Clifford said Mr Robinson had 'lost touch with real people and life in general'.

While another user, Javier Farje, praised Mr Robinson for his comment, adding: 'nice one Nick'.

Maverick planespotter Mr Dyer is a former interior designer who jacked it in to set up a YouTube channel that has riled his rivals.

During his interview on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he added: 'When the whole Storm Eunice, and prior to that Storm Dudley... I said in the morning... I wonder if we can possibly reach 30,000 people watching live, as many as we did during Storm Ciara.

'Every now and then you'd glance at the number of people watching and you're like, 88,000 people... 105,000 people - it was just going mad.

'At the end of the day we ended up with... normally we'd have about 100,000-plus views, and we had, from when I went to sleep last night, it was 5.5 million views.'

Mr Dyer is the son of an airline captain from Sussex and has loved all things aviation since he was a child but became an interior designer before pursuing his passion in 2016.

Subscribers from all over the globe pay around £4-a-month for two live shows a week, commentaries from airports all over the UK and Europe, with access to exclusive footage and invites to fan-only events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXcoa_0eK7g2rs00
Jerry Dyer has a specially modified van which allows him to stand on the roof to provide a superior view of the runway 

He even has his own modified Big Jet TV van with a scaffold on top so he can film planes on approach from a high vantage point.

And it is this battle for a better view that led to him falling out with rivals after he was accused of trimming a bush outside the Heathrow Hyatt hotel to get a better spot than the rivals.

One critic has even set up a Twitter site called 'The Lies of Big Jet TV', where the unnamed troll insists his excitable commentary of landings in storms suggest he 'almost wants a crash to happen', adding: 'This is not an aviation streamer, he is an ambulance chaser'.

When asked about his critics , Mr Dyer replied: 'There's a group of them who have been doing it for 4 years! I think they secretly love us'.

And Friday's live broadcast has won him tens of thousands of new fans.

Big Jet TV viewers were enthralled as Mr Dyer yelled over the wind 'that is insane', 'go on my son', 'you beauty', 'bosh, get it down mate' and 'wallop' as the jets touched down.

On one occasion he sparked a flurry of tweets as he screamed: 'Here come the Russians' as an Aeroflot plane approached, a phrase which then began trending on Twitter.

Later he screamed: 'The big daddy from Qatar is coming in', sang Patsy Kline's 'Crazy' when the winds peaked and promised viewers he would stay next to the runway filming until 'Eunice stops'.

He is supported by his friend and assistant Gilly, who is watching off site and tells Jerry which planes are coming in and deals with emails and tweets from fans.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Newsnight’ Lead Host and Prince Andrew Interviewer Emily Maitlis Set to Leave BBC

Click here to read the full article. “Newsnight” lead host Emily Maitlis is set to leave the BBC, she confirmed today. She will be joined by the broadcaster’s North America editor Jon Sopel. “Some work news,” she tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 22. “BBC’s Jon Sopel and I are going to launch a brand new podcast with Global, exec produced by Dino Sofos. It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.” “Dino Sofos has been the powerhouse behind ‘Brexitcast,’ ‘Newscast’ and ‘Americast,’...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Brazier
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Alastair Stewart
Person
Mark Dolan
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George speaks out following criticism from viewers

Call the Midwife star Helen George has spoken out after receiving criticism from viewers about being pregnant whilst filming the latest series of the BBC period drama. The actress, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the series, defended herself after viewers attacked her for continuing to work on the eleventh season during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Gb News#The Daily Mirror#Big Jet Tv#Sky News#Press Gazette#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have ‘a different brain’ in resurfaced video

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have “a different brain” in a resurfaced video that came to light as the podcaster was forced to apologize for using the N-word in his past shows. “Powerful combination genetic wise,” Mr Rogan told a guest who said he had a Black father and a white mother. “Right? You get the body of the Black man and then you get the mind of the white man altogether in some strange combination.” “That doesn’t, by the way, mean that Black people don’t have brains, it’s a different brain,” Mr Rogan can be heard saying in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Qatar
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Rumble offers Rogan $100 million to quit Spotify and join censorship-free

Video streaming platform Rumble said Monday it is offering comedian Joe Rogan a $100 million deal to leave his exclusive contract with Spotify and join its platform instead, aiming to entice him with a censorship-free experience. Rumble, which has billed itself as a platform for free speech and is popular...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

ABC REFUSES to play Clive Palmer's speech to the National Press Club live 'out of fear the mining magnate will rail against vaccines'

The ABC will not screen Clive Palmer's pre-election speech live from Canberra -reportedly amid fears he could use the opportunity to push anti Covid-vaccine rhetoric. The billionaire mining magnate - who opposes jab mandates and is unvaccinated himself - is scheduled to launch his United Australia Party's election campaign at the National Press Club at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
WORLD
goodhousekeeping.com

Call the Midwife fans devastated as tragedy rocks the show

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Fans of Call the Midwife have been left devastated after tonight's (February 13) episode saw a train crash rock Poplar and put its residents at risk. Last week's episode saw Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) visit clairvoyant Dulcie Greenhalgh (Frances Tomelty) after a raven turned...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Meta accused of withholding data from inquest into Molly Russell’s death

Tech giant Meta has been accused of withholding data from an inquest into the death of teenager who ended her life after viewing ‘dreadful’ content. A lawyer representing the family of a teenager who ended her life after viewing “pretty dreadful” social media content has accused Meta of using “wholly misconceived and fabricated” arguments to withhold data from an inquest into her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy