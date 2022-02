BAY CITY — Traverse City Central started its postseason in hockey on Monday with an 8-0 victory over the Bay Area Thunder. “I thought we played well tonight, obviously controlled the play,” T.C. Central head coach Chris Givens said. “We got the first step out of the way, so now we can get back to practice (Tuesday) and then have it at on Wednesday in the second round.”

