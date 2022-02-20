ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins free agent profile: Bringing back Duke Johnson may be a smart move

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
NFL free agency is just over a month away, meaning we are getting close to the start of the 2022 league year. New head coach Mike McDaniel has filled out the entirety of his staff, so general manager Chris Grier and the rest of the front office can piece together what they want the roster to look like.

Miami is set to have 28 free agents when the league year starts, including running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson had a strange year in 2021. Right before the start of the league year, he was waived by the Houston Texans and wasn’t picked up until the start of the regular season when he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. However, he was waived a week later.

It wasn’t until October 26 that Johnson signed with Miami’s practice squad. He saw his first snaps in the Week 11 game against the Jets and took over the lead back role by Week 14.

On the year, Johnson recorded 330 yards and three touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry as well as four receptions for 41 yards.

In past stops, the 28-year-old had been used primarily as a pass-catching back. His rookie season was actually the year he got his most rushing attempts (104), and in five games with Miami this season, he wasn’t that far off (71).

Now, Johnson is a free agent, and the Dolphins are looking for a back to lead the room, as Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks are the only ones under contract for 2022.

In McDaniel’s system, so much is predicated on the running backs, so it’s safe to say this will be an important decision. That may mean that they sign a back in free agency and draft one at some point.

Johnson has a skill set that could fit that system. He’s patient and his vision is above average which will allow him to find the holes in the wide runs that they’ll be running. His pass-catching should also help Tua Tagovailoa be able to get rid of the ball quickly and out in space.

If he was able to produce after being in the system for just a few weeks, he could be even better with a full offseason in Miami.

#Free Agents#Dolphins#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#Jets
