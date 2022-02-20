Meet Travel TikToker Natasha Smith: Surfer. Skater. Vanlifer.

If you are someone who has spent a considerable amount of time on TikTok, you have likely come across the work of @hal.baddie, also known as Devin Halbal, a travel vlogger living abroad in Turkey. Her inspirational videos, consisting of mantras and travel tips, are poetic in nature—a clip in which she walks outside with plenty of greenery in the background saying, “I was put on this earth to thrive, strive, and really enjoy my life, fully alive,” prompted one TikTok user to comment “Dr. Seuss behavior” and another to say, “It’s giving reduce, reuse, recycle.” In addition to her daily affirmations, she’s also singlehandedly bringing back the selfie stick, effortlessly coining off-the-cuff phrases (“Met Gala behavior”), and spreading positivity on TikTok every chance she gets. (If you’re not on TikTok, her videos are often crossposted to Twitter and Instagram, because yes, they really are that relevant).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO