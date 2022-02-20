ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Metro Reduces Bus, Rail Service Due To Operator Shortage

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRg4v_0eK7fOEo00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Metro is temporarily reducing bus and rail service beginning today to avoid more unexpected cancellations caused by operator shortages at the transit agency.

The following bus lines will run five to 10 minutes less frequently on average throughout the day and evening:  Lines 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 28 30, 33, 37, 38, 40, 45, 51, 53, 55, 60, 62, 66, 70, 76, 78, 81, 90, 92, 94, 102, 105, 108, 110, 111, 115, 117, 120, 127, 150, 152, 161, 162, 164, 165, 166, 179, 180, 182, 204, 206, 207, 210, 212, 217, 222, 224, 230, 233, 234, 240, 244, 246, 251, 258, 260, 267, 268, 287, 344, 460, 487, 534, 602, 617, 662, 690, 720, 754, 761, 901 (G Line), 910/950 (J Line).

The busiest bus lines will run every five to 15 minutes on weekdays, Metro said, and none of the lines are expected to run less than every hour.

Trains will run every 15 minutes instead of every 10 minutes during peak hours on the B/D (Red/Purple) lines. During off-peak hours and weekends, trains on those lines will run every 15 minutes instead of every 12 minutes. Evening service will remain every 20 minutes.

The A, C, E and L line trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours instead of every eight minutes. Midday and weekend service will remain at every 12 minutes and evenings will remain at every 20 minutes.

The agency aims to begin service restoration in June.

The Metro Board of Directors voted on Jan. 27 to reduce service due to operator shortages. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 12, several bus lines had 20% or more of their trips cancelled due to the shortage, including the 754, 207, 206, 204, 111, 150, 210, 108, 240, 40, 53, 117, 115 and 81, according to a staff presentation given to the board.

Metro officials said the cancellations disproportionately impact ``equity focused communities,'' particularly in South Los Angeles.

Metro is working to ``reduce service strategically throughout the network with (an) equity lens'' using its NextGen Bus Plan as a framework, and working to have no change to the NextGen route network or operating days and times, officials said.

The NextGen Bus Plan is Metro's re-imagined bus system that was implemented last year. The goals of the plan were to double the number of frequent Metro bus lines, provide more than 80% of bus riders with 10 minutes or better frequency, improve service and ensure a quarter-mile or less walk to a bus stop for 99% of riders.

As Metro aims to reduce cancellations during the shortage, service will temporarily be reduced based on a line's tier within the NextGen Bus Plan. Beginning Sunday, bus service will be reduced by 800,000 ``revenue service hours'' or the time per year that a vehicle is available for service.

Metro said the reduction of operators has occurred due to a ``perfect storm'' that includes the national labor shortage, attrition greater than hiring and employees contracting COVID-19.

Bus operators began to leave the agency at higher rates than they were being hired in July 2021. Since that time, 356 bus operators have left the agency and only 207 were hired, as of Jan. 27. In December, 11 were hired and 32 left.

According to Metro, reasons for people leaving include retirement, personal reasons, misconduct, new job acceptance and unsatisfactory performance.

The agency has about 3,119 bus operators, and needs to add an additional 448. It's also down 28 rail operators, with only 298 currently working as of Jan. 27.

The bus operator shortage has increased bus service cancellations to about 10%-15%, up from the pre-pandemic cancellation average of about 1%-2%, Metro reported.

To hire additional bus operators, Metro is considering increasing their pay from $17.75 to $19.12 an hour as a six month pilot. It will also set up career kiosks at Rosa Parks/Willowbrook, East L.A. and Wilshire/Vermont stations in April.

In order for full service to be restored, Metro said it will need to have no more than 30 new COVID-19 cases per month among operators, have at least 3,677 bus operators and 326 rail operators, and reduce systemwide bus service cancellations to 2%, down from the current 10%-15%.

The agency will also have to reduce its ``mandatory call back'' to 200 per week, down from the current average of 800. The call backs are a process in which Metro orders staff to work on their days off, which has been occurring during the operator shortage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

DART Suspends Light Rail Service For Feb. 23

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Citing safety reasons for both workers and passengers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is suspending all rail operations starting Feb. 23 due to impending winter weather. DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART will determine service restoration based on weather conditions and 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations will operate every 45 minutes. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available here.  For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District, Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red...
DALLAS, TX
San Francisco Chronicle

SFMTA pushes back restoring Muni service again, citing operator shortage

Plans to restore more of San Francisco’s Muni lines have been pushed back again by the Municipal Transportation Agency because the agency does not expect to have enough operators to sustain the added service. Since Christmas, the agency that runs San Francisco’s flagship transit system has been hobbled by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Rail operator limits service amid strike by conductors over pay

A rail operator was running a limited service on Sunday because of a strike by conductors in a dispute over pay.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members on TransPennine Express (TPE) were solidly supporting a 24-hour walkout.More strikes will be held on the next three Sundays.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Reports from the ground show that RMT members are solidly supporting the action on TPE this morning in what is a fight for basic pay justice.Rail union RMT members standing firm in fight for #PayJustice on @TPExpressTrains this morninghttps://t.co/FqVapM117J pic.twitter.com/NUyy7qFOCz— RMT (@RMTunion) February 13, 2022“Our members...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KATV

Rock Region Metro facing bus driver shortage

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Like many industries right now across the country, the transit agency is experiencing a shortage of workers which is forcing them to alter many routes. In central Arkansas, Rock Region Metro is looking to hire more drivers. Director of Public Engagement, Becca Green, says the transit system went from 105 drivers pre-pandemic to 84 currently.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Stop#Revenue Service#South Los Angeles#Metro
NBC Los Angeles

Officers Pursue a Limo Bus on LA Freeways

Offices are pursuing a possibly stolen limo bus on freeways in Los Angeles. Details about the theft of the 40-foot limo were not immediately available. The pursuit was on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley at midday. Refresh this page for updates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD announces bus route change due to ‘critical shortage’ of drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced changes to school bus routes Monday due to the ongoing shortage of bus drivers. In a message to families Monday evening, the district said in part, “the severe shortage of bus drivers continues to worsen, and we must therefore make further reductions to our transportation services.”
RENO, NV
WJLA

Metro to increase its weekday rail service along red line next week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, Metro announced it will increase its weekday rail service along the Red Line. Trains will now operate every 10 minutes instead of every 12 minutes and the trains will operate every 20 minutes on all other lines. “We know every minute counts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday Round-Up: River Bridge Opening, Metro Rail, and Ktown Rocks

For your Presidents Day weekend reading, a few short updates:. The Elysian Valley Arts Collective, host of the Frogtown Arts Walk, announced a Saturday March 5 grand opening date for the new footbridge over the L.A. River. The new bike/ped bridge spans between L.A. City neighborhoods of Elysian Valley/Frogtown and Cypress Park – through the former railyard called Taylor Yard, now slated for large-scale habitat restoration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLOX

Plan to bring back passenger rail service progresses

"Prime Time Family Reading Time" program helps foster a love of reading. A new family literacy program is helping children and parents foster a lifelong love of learning through reading. MGCCC Perk Campus Librarian Shugana Williams tells us more about Prime Time Family Reading Time. Nationwide volunteer group upgrades Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
CBS DFW

DART Offering Limited Operating Service Due To Icy Conditions, Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting around North Texas during the latest winter weather event my be tricky for some. Officials with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced that they are implementing a Severe Winter Weather Operating Plan. Because of the icy conditions DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday, February 23 and for this day DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts. DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website. Shuttle bus service...
DALLAS, TX
WOWT

Omaha Metro bus system public input

A drone equipped with night vision was used to catch a suspect Friday morning in Mill County, Iowa. There are new developments following his resignation. While we're not done with winter yet, the cold season is winding down. 6 On Your Side: New COVID-19 treatments arrive in Douglas County. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy