ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Lindsay Lohan Recreate One of Her Iconic ‘Parent Trap’ Scenes: ‘You Heard It Here First’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

No one else can do it better! Lindsay Lohan, who rose to fame playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in 1998’s The Parent Trap, just won TikTok after recreating one of her character’s classic disses.

“You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t,” the former child star, 35, lip-synched in a social media video on Saturday, February 19. Lohan captioned her video: “You heard it here first.”

The Disney remake, based on the 1961 original film of the same name, followed separated twins Hallie and Annie who are unintentionally reunited at summer camp. There, they concoct a scheme to get their divorced parents (played by Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson) back together.

you heard it here first. #theparenttrap

While the sisters are staying in the isolation bunk at Camp Walden, they give each other makeovers so their folks will be unable to easily tell them apart. After Annie gets her hair cut and her ears pierced to match Hallie, she was unconvinced that the outgoing California girl could pull off her twin’s British accent and reserved demeanor. As a result, the Freaky Friday actress busted out the now-famous line about her overall classiness.

Though the movie was released nearly 24 years ago, Lohan still fondly remembers her time on set of the Nancy Meyers-directed picture.

“There was such lovely and beautifully written moments, funny but just heart-wrenching because it’s like, missing that person in your life and then finally having that person,” the New York native recalled to Katie Couric during a virtual cast reunion in July 2020. “You forget … how much you miss people until you’re actually with them and you haven’t seen them in a while. And I think those scenes really tear me up.”

She continued: “Once the long hair was on, it felt very different for me. And I feel like — I don’t know if this goes for all actors — but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different. You’re stepping out of your comfort zone and you kind of become the other character. I feel like almost people treated me differently when I was Annie, ‘cause Annie was so much nicer and Hallie was kind of like me.”

Many of Lohan’s costars also enjoyed their time filming the comedic project — and have remained tight.

“Lindsay, I mean, she doesn’t even live in the country anymore. But for the reunion that we did with Katie Couric last summer, we at least all got back on Zoom. And I got to see everyone via Zoom,” Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “But you know, Lindsay was a little girl. So I’ve never really felt like I would keep in touch with her. That just wouldn’t have necessarily felt appropriate to me. Dennis was married and so Lisa [Ann Walter] and I were a natural thing. Simon [Kunz], I still keep in touch with. Maggie Wheeler, who played the younger Marva at the camp. I’m friends with her and we’ve done a lot of benefit shows together.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Noted Antiques Dealer Puts $4.2M Price on Lindsay Lohan’s Former Sierra Towers Condo

More than 15 years ago, when riding high as a promising young actress and budding wild child, right around the time the world began to care endlessly about the comings, goings, and naughty shenanigans of teen sensation-turned-tabloid tart Lindsay Lohan, she shelled out $1.975 million for a decrepit apartment situated on a high-floor of the iconic, celeb-packed Sierra Towers building that rises above the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Well, don’tcha know the teen queen soon changed her mind and lickety-split the 27th-floor city- and mountain-view aerie returned to the market at $2.85 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Bold...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘Law & Order’ Actress Mariska Hargitay Was Born to Be a Star! See Photos of Her Hollywood Transformation

Born into a famous family, Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay was destined to be a star early on. The daughter of actress Jayne Mansfield and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay stepped onto the acting scene in 1985’s The Ghoulies. It was only just the beginning of Mariska’s transformation in Hollywood to become one of the biggest stars on primetime television.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Hendrix
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Natasha Richardson
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Dennis Quaid
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parent Trap#Tiktok#British
Outsider.com

Why ‘1883’ Star Isabel May Didn’t Go To Set When Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks Were There

1883 star Isabel May takes her acting role seriously — so seriously, in fact, that she didn’t show up when two legends in the industry were on set. While Isabel May stars in the show alongside other big names like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, it turns out that two Oscar-winning actors also make cameos. Billy Bob Thornton stars in Episode 1 titled, “1883” while Tom Hanks is a guest star in Episode 2, “Behind Us, a Cliff.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Looks Unrecognizable As Killer Candy Montgomery While Filming New Miniseries

Jessica Biel disappeared into her newest role for the upcoming Hulu true crime series based on the infamous killer. Don’t worry, that’s just Jessica Biel! The 39-year-old actress looked totally different as she was spotted on-set in costume for her latest role playing the axe-killer. Candy Montgomery on Tuesday February 15. Jessica was the spitting image of the infamous Texas killer, while she walked around on-set in her Candy costume.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy