Hearing scheduled for Monday to attempt to delay Deshaun Watson's deposition

Judge: Deshaun Watson depositions can begin in assault suits

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. Hardin says a grand jury could make a decision by April 1. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, says most of the women have been deposed and it’s time for Watson to do the same. Judge Rabeea Collier ruled those women who didn’t file a criminal complaint against Watson can have their lawyer depose him while the others have to wait until after April 1.
Judge Declines Request From Deshaun Watson’s Attorney

Earlier this week, a judge declined a request from Deshaun Watson’s attorney to delay a deposition. According to a report from ESPN, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a motion last week to delay Watson’s deposition until after April 1. Hardin said that April 1 is when the Harris County District Attorney would make a decision on potential criminal charges against Watson.
