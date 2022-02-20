ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Al Woods

By Corbin K. Smith
After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, Al Woods exceeded all expectations returning to the Pacific Northwest for a third tour of duty after sitting out a year. Will he return on another one-year deal as he approaches his 35th birthday?

Season In Review

Choosing not to play during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods didn't play a down for the Jaguars and after being released from his contract, he returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal shortly after the team waived former starter Jarran Reed in April. Entrenched in the starting lineup at nose tackle from day one of camp, the veteran showed no signs of rust and reported in outstanding shape. Standing out as one of Seattle's few consistent bright spots throughout the course of his 11th NFL season, he set new career-highs with 50 tackles, five quarterback hits, and three swatted passes in 16 starts.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

Despite not playing for a year, Woods looked rejuvenated in the trenches, dominating opponents at the point of attack with his impressive power and holding serve against double teams to keep linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks free to rack up tackles in bunches. Both players recorded 170 or more tackles on the season, publicly crediting the 330-pound nose tackle on multiple occasions for being a critical part of their success. Away from helping others make plays, Woods also proved to be a disruptive force defending the run in his own right, registering four tackles for loss and earning an 80.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. He also chipped in more than expected as a pass rusher, amassing 1.5 sacks and a career-high 18 quarterback pressures.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

While Woods surprised as a pass rusher a year ago, that has never necessarily been a strong point of his game and with him set to turn 35 years old in May, he isn't likely to improve in that area and may have a tough time replicating his 2021 production. Given the struggles the team had harassing quarterbacks, the Seahawks may be inclined to pursue a younger option with a more well-rounded skill set or another established veteran with more pass rushing chops.

Ideal Contract

One year, $2.8 million

Prediction

At most positions, the Seahawks wouldn't be rushing to sign a 35-year old veteran in free agency. But from Kevin Williams to Tony McDaniel to Woods, the team has consistently found success with seasoned defensive tackles on affordable deals over the years. While a few other teams needing defensive line help may inquire, Woods told reporters after the season finale in January that Seattle had already expressed interest in re-signing him and the desire to run it back for another season appears to be mutual. Assuming he will sign for around the same price point as a year ago, both sides should be able to agree to terms without a hitch and his return wouldn't necessarily curtail the Seahawks from adding reinforcements at the position either.

