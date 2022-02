BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Academic Squads for the 2021 Season. Twenty members of the Newberry field hockey team were named as a part of the DII Academic Squad. This marks the third season in a row and fourth of the last five seasons that the Wolves have named 20 members to the team.

